FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Aaron McIsaac as Divisional Vice President for Southern California
Experienced Sales Leader Will Continue to Oversee Organization's Northwest/Central Region
McIsaac will offer consultative support to retirement plan clients while expanding relationships with strategic recordkeeping and financial advisor partners in both the Northwest/Central and Southern California regions. He will continue to report to Kasey Price, FuturePlan's head of sales, while leveraging his two decades of business development and leadership experience to create and implement growth strategies for FuturePlan's fast-growing sales team.
McIsaac has been a FuturePlan DVP since January 2020. Prior to that, he was a regional sales director at Goldleaf Partners, a Minnesota-based TPA that became part of FuturePlan in 2019. While at Goldleaf Partners, he helped develop the organization into a prominent 3(16) fiduciary services provider. He has also held leadership positions at Benefit Administration Corporation and Partridge River, Inc. McIsaac earned his bachelor's degree in management from The College of St. Scholastica.
Taylor joined FuturePlan's sales leadership team as a DVP in August 2019. Before that, he was the founder and president of QBI, a California-based TPA recognized for its broad expertise in human capital management and integrated benefits that became part of FuturePlan in 2018. He has been an active member in industry organizations—
"Greg has been well known and respected in the TPA industry for more than 40 years, and regularly inspires clients and associates with his remarkable work ethic, business acumen, and talent for making meaningful connections on a personal level," said Price. "FuturePlan is extraordinarily grateful for his years of service and wishes him all the best in retirement."
"Aaron's ability to lead and mentor during both positive and challenging times will ensure that our clients in the Southern California region remain in good hands," continued Price. "He will provide them with the same exceptional level of support needed to help them meet their objectives."
About FuturePlan by Ascensus
FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of March 31, 2021, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 51,000 plan sponsors with more than 2.2 million participants and more than $109 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, retirement plan third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
