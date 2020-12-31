 
News By Tag
* Retirement Plans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Financial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
April 2021
30

FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Mark Wiggins as Divisional Vice President

Expert Consultant and Leader Will Expand Industry Partnerships, Strengthen Client Support in Southeast and Southwest Regions
By:
 
 
Mark Wiggins, FuturePlan DVP
Mark Wiggins, FuturePlan DVP
DRESHER, Pa. - May 5, 2021 - PRLog -- FuturePlan by Ascensus (https://www.futureplan.com/)—a leading national retirement third-party administrator (TPA) that specializes in the delivery of customized retirement plan consulting and administration services—is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wiggins as divisional vice president (DVP) for the Southeast and Southwest regions, which are key growth areas for the FuturePlan organization. He will report to Kasey Price, FuturePlan's head of sales.

Wiggins previously served as a vice president, sales consultant within FuturePlan. In his new role, he will offer consultative support to retirement plan clients while expanding relationships with strategic recordkeeping and financial advisor partners. He will also be responsible for creating and implementing growth strategies for FuturePlan's fast-growing sales team.

With a 20-year record of success in consulting, management, and retirement industry sales, Wiggins applies his extensive expertise to help clients and partners achieve their business objectives. Prior to joining FuturePlan, he was a partner and director of sales at Avintus, an innovative, service-focused, Nashville-based TPA that became part of FuturePlan in 2018. He has also held positions in sales and leadership at AT&T and BellSouth.

Wiggins earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Georgia and his master's degree in business administration from Lipscomb University. He also holds his Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist designation.

"The fact that Mark is an exceptionally high achiever who hails from one of FuturePlan's legacy firms speaks to the strength of our business model and our ability retain top talent within our organization," says Price. "I'm delighted to congratulate him on his new leadership role on the FuturePlan sales team."

"Mark's integrity, breadth of industry knowledge, and collaborative approach to problem solving help him create and maintain strong relationships that are built on trust," Price continues. "FuturePlan clients and partners will benefit greatly from his experience and leadership skills."

About FuturePlan by Ascensus
FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of December 31, 2020, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 51,000 plan sponsors with more than 1.4 million participants and more than $104 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/).

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 113,700 retirement plans, 6 million 529 accounts, 426,000 health savings accounts, and 23 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans (https://pulse.ascensus.com/) highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report (https://www2.ascensus.com/news/thought-leadership/2021/03/01/state-of-savings-december-2020/) outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of December 31, 2020.
End
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Retirement Plans
Industry:Financial
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 05, 2021
FuturePlan by Ascensus News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 05, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share