FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Mark Wiggins as Divisional Vice President
Expert Consultant and Leader Will Expand Industry Partnerships, Strengthen Client Support in Southeast and Southwest Regions
Wiggins previously served as a vice president, sales consultant within FuturePlan. In his new role, he will offer consultative support to retirement plan clients while expanding relationships with strategic recordkeeping and financial advisor partners. He will also be responsible for creating and implementing growth strategies for FuturePlan's fast-growing sales team.
With a 20-year record of success in consulting, management, and retirement industry sales, Wiggins applies his extensive expertise to help clients and partners achieve their business objectives. Prior to joining FuturePlan, he was a partner and director of sales at Avintus, an innovative, service-focused, Nashville-based TPA that became part of FuturePlan in 2018. He has also held positions in sales and leadership at AT&T and BellSouth.
Wiggins earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Georgia and his master's degree in business administration from Lipscomb University. He also holds his Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist designation.
"The fact that Mark is an exceptionally high achiever who hails from one of FuturePlan's legacy firms speaks to the strength of our business model and our ability retain top talent within our organization,"
"Mark's integrity, breadth of industry knowledge, and collaborative approach to problem solving help him create and maintain strong relationships that are built on trust," Price continues. "FuturePlan clients and partners will benefit greatly from his experience and leadership skills."
About FuturePlan by Ascensus
FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of December 31, 2020, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 51,000 plan sponsors with more than 1.4 million participants and more than $104 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 113,700 retirement plans, 6 million 529 accounts, 426,000 health savings accounts, and 23 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans (https://pulse.ascensus.com/)
*As of December 31, 2020.
