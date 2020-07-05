 
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. Receives Renewed CEFEX® Certification

Retirement Third-Party Administrator Certified for Adherence to Retirement Industry Best Practices for Seventh Consecutive Year
By: Ascensus, LLC
 
 
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. - July 9, 2020 - PRLog -- Intac Actuarial Services, Inc., part of FuturePlan by Ascensus (INTAC), is pleased to announce that it has been certified for the seventh consecutive year by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC (CEFEX) as adhering to the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) Standard of Practice for Retirement Plan Service Providers. INTAC (https://www.intacinc.com/) provides third-party administration for 401(k), profit sharing, money purchase, 457(b), 403(b), cash balance, and defined benefit plans, as well as plan design, implementation, and consulting services to plan sponsors and advisors.

The ASPPA Standard of Practice describes how a service provider of any size or type can help plan sponsors fulfill their fiduciary obligations. CEFEX uses two classifications: in-house recordkeeping services and third-party administration services. The Standard includes best practices for governance, organization, human resources, operations, planning, systems, and disclosure as defined by a cross-industry task force.

"All of us at INTAC take great pride in this CEFEX certification renewal, which reflects our firm's commitment to exceptional service and support to our clients nationwide," said Charles Rosenberg, INTAC vice president. "Our pension consultants, actuaries, and plan administrators work hard to uphold the high standards set by CEFEX and continually meet the rigorous requirements of certification."

INTAC was the first third-party administrator in the state of New Jersey to earn this designation in 2013. Maintaining certification requires a continued adherence to the industry's best practices and is verified through the organization's annual renewal assessment, which evaluates operational data and procedures and includes onsite interviews with key personnel. INTAC is registered at http://www.cefex.org/ASPPAAdministration/. Its certificate can be viewed at this site, as can a summary of the Standard.

Rosenberg added that the changes in retirement plan provisions enacted in the SECURE Act and CARES Act present new challenges for plan sponsors, making it all the more critical for third-party administrators and their clients to stay abreast of the evolving retirement plan landscape.

"Our team has been providing the most updated information available about 2020 plan changes," noted Rosenberg. "The articles and videos on INTAC's COVID-19 resources (https://intacinc.com/Resources/COVID-19-Resources) website page are designed to help employers understand how these bills may affect their workplace retirement plans."

For information on the CEFEX certification program and the Standard of Practice, visit www.cefex.org. Information about ASPPA can be found  at www.asppa.org.

About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 2,800 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and employees in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It was recognized as an NJBiz Best Places to Work in 2019 and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/).

About FuturePlan
FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 55,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 54 locations across the country as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/).

About CEFEX®
CEFEX, Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC, an Fi360® company, is an independent certification organization. CEFEX works closely with industry experts to provide comprehensive assessment programs to improve the fiduciary practices of investment stewards, advisors, recordkeepers, administrators and managers. CEFEX is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Connect to CEFEX at www.CEFEX.org, via Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/cefex1) @CEFEX1 and on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/cefex/) @CEFEX.
