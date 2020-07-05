News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. Receives Renewed CEFEX® Certification
Retirement Third-Party Administrator Certified for Adherence to Retirement Industry Best Practices for Seventh Consecutive Year
By: Ascensus, LLC
The ASPPA Standard of Practice describes how a service provider of any size or type can help plan sponsors fulfill their fiduciary obligations. CEFEX uses two classifications:
"All of us at INTAC take great pride in this CEFEX certification renewal, which reflects our firm's commitment to exceptional service and support to our clients nationwide,"
INTAC was the first third-party administrator in the state of New Jersey to earn this designation in 2013. Maintaining certification requires a continued adherence to the industry's best practices and is verified through the organization's annual renewal assessment, which evaluates operational data and procedures and includes onsite interviews with key personnel. INTAC is registered at http://www.cefex.org/
Rosenberg added that the changes in retirement plan provisions enacted in the SECURE Act and CARES Act present new challenges for plan sponsors, making it all the more critical for third-party administrators and their clients to stay abreast of the evolving retirement plan landscape.
"Our team has been providing the most updated information available about 2020 plan changes," noted Rosenberg. "The articles and videos on INTAC's COVID-19 resources (https://intacinc.com/
For information on the CEFEX certification program and the Standard of Practice, visit www.cefex.org. Information about ASPPA can be found at www.asppa.org.
About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 2,800 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and employees in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It was recognized as an NJBiz Best Places to Work in 2019 and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/)
About FuturePlan
FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 55,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 54 locations across the country as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/)
About CEFEX®
CEFEX, Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC, an Fi360® company, is an independent certification organization. CEFEX works closely with industry experts to provide comprehensive assessment programs to improve the fiduciary practices of investment stewards, advisors, recordkeepers, administrators and managers. CEFEX is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Connect to CEFEX at www.CEFEX.org, via Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse