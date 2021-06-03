News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Forge3, Ltd. Announces Partnership with Vertafore, Inc
Forge3, Ltd., creator of ActiveAgency, the insurance industry's leading website platform and its suite of powerful sales tools, announces partnership with Vertafore, Inc., a pioneer in modern insurance technology.
By: Forge3, Ltd.
ActiveAgency is already full of powerful, best-in-class sales tools including Clickable Coverage, Hello Producer, Video Proposals, Power Panels, 24/7 Client Service Center, Live Chat, and more. Now, agencies can seamlessly capture leads, save time, and reduce errors by automatically saving quote requests and form submissions to their Vertafore agency management system.
Vertafore's agency management and rating solutions, including AMS360® and QQCatalyst®, will integrate seamlessly into clients' ActiveAgency websites to offer insurance agencies a streamlined process for tracking, communicating, and automating processes connected to quote requests and other form submissions. In addition, ActiveAgency provides a way to easily add Consumer Rate Quotes (CRQ) to agency websites for agencies who write personal lines and wish to start the quoting process directly from their website. This will allow that information to feed into the Vertafore PL Rating® solution. The partnership supports Vertafore's strategy to help independent agencies grow and meet the expectations of modern consumers with a dynamic client digital experience.
"Empowering today's insurance agencies means being able to integrate with as many platforms and systems as possible. In many ways, our ActiveAgency website platform is the hub of an insurance agency's marketing and client experience. Now, with our new partnership with Vertafore, and their widely-used rating and agency management solutions, ActiveAgency is even more powerful than ever." said Jeff Teschke, founder and CEO of Forge3, Ltd.
"We are very excited to welcome Forge3 and their ActiveAgency website platform to the Vertafore Orange Partner Program" said Doug Mohr, vice president of industry relations and partnerships at Vertafore. "The fact they have built integration to three of our most used solutions is going to benefit our joint customers. More than ever, independent agents need a professional-
Visit https://www.vertafore.com/
About Forge3, Ltd.
Forge3 is an award-winning company founded in 2004 and creator of ActiveAgency, the industry's highest-rated, fastest-growing website platform solution. They are location-independent with team members in seven states across the United States and clients on two continents. Their cost effective digital marketing strategies power progressive-
About Vertafore, Inc.
As North America's insurtech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, https://www.vertafore.com.
Contact
Zack Yurch, Director of New Business
Forge3, Ltd.
zack.yurch@forge3.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse