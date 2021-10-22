News By Tag
Forge3, Ltd., Named 13th Fastest Growing Company by Lehigh Valley Business
Forge3, Ltd., creator of ActiveAgency, the insurance industry's leading website platform and its suite of powerful sales tools, has been named as one of the 2021 Fastest Growing Companies by Lehigh Valley Business.
By: Forge3, Ltd.
"The 2021 Fastest Growing Companies demonstrate business success in the Lehigh Valley. They have shown revenue growth over the past three years, not an easy thing to do given the challenges of the pandemic," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Lehigh Valley Business.
Nominated companies are ranked according to revenue growth over a three-year period, with both dollar and percentage increases taken into consideration. The ranking formula, coordinated by Baker Tilly, leads to the recognition of both large and small companies.
Forge3 has had another year of record-setting growth since their founding in 2004. With more than 1,000 clients now using the groundbreaking ActiveAgency website platform, there are currently 25 employees in six states helping insurance agencies throughout the country and internationally to look amazing, get found, sell more, and service better.
ActiveAgency is full of powerful, best-in-class sales tools including Clickable Coverage, Hello Producer, Video Proposals, Power Panels, 24/7 Client Service Center, Live Chat, and more. Through a number of partnerships and integrations with leading insurance organizations and products, Forge3 is able to provide clients the ability to foster a dynamic digital presence.
Director of Technology at Forge3, Devon Beck, said, "I'm incredibly proud of Forge3 for continuing to grow during these unprecedented times. That success can be attributed to this amazing team and our awesome clients. Reflecting over the past two and a half years of my tenure, it's astonishing how many updates have been made to our flagship product, ActiveAgency, that I've had a hand in. From revisions to ActiveAgency's tried-and-true features like Hello Producer and Clickable Coverage to brand new features like Video Proposals and Power Panels, and overall enhancements to the core technology itself, I'm excited to continue contributing to the growth of this great company and can't wait to see what the future holds!"
Monika Baraket, Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are honored to be ranked the 13th Fastest Growing Company this year. We've worked incredibly hard as a team to serve our 1000+ clients and the acknowledgment from Lehigh Valley Business humbles and inspires us. Winning this award will only help us continue on our amazing growth trajectory and we can't wait to see what the next year has in store for us!"
For more information about Forge3's ActiveAgency website platform, please visit https://forge3.com/
About Forge3, Ltd.
Forge3 is an award-winning company founded in 2004 and creator of ActiveAgency, the industry's highest-rated, fastest-growing website platform solution. They are location-independent with team members in six states across the United States and clients on two continents. Their cost effective digital marketing strategies power progressive-
About Lehigh Valley Business
Celebrating 35 years of journalistic excellence, Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source that publishes a regular print and online edition and breaks news daily on its website, LBV.com. In addition, Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies, and Best Places to Work in PA. Lehigh Valley Business also honors leading Pennsylvanians through eight annual awards events including Health Care Heroes, Women of Influence, and Forty Under 40, and facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing, and more. Lehigh Valley Business is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country's leading business-to-
Contact
Zack Yurch, Director of New Business
***@forge3.com
