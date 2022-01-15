News By Tag
Forge3, Ltd. announces new platform version release, Magenta
Forge3, Ltd., creator of ActiveAgency, the insurance industry's leading website platform and its suite of powerful sales tools, announces the release of its latest version, Magenta.
By: Forge3
ActiveAgency already had everything an independent insurance agency needed for a unique and effective website, with Magenta adding increased functionality and scores of new design elements. Committed to helping agencies reach more prospects and assist existing clients in managing their insurance needs, Magenta is conversion-focused and the most accessible version of the platform yet.
Liz Allebach, Product Implementation Manager, said, "Magenta is the best insurance website the industry has seen. While building Magenta, our team considered what an agency really needs to be relevant in 2022. They need a website that highlights their reputation and strong social credibility. The website needs to highlight what the agency cares about and what the agency's local market values. It should also convey why choosing an independent insurance agency is a better choice than writing directly with a carrier. Magenta does that...and more!"
"For me," Ian Zeiders, Lead Content Manager, added, "the coolest part of Magenta is the extra emphasis on making websites that are even more user-friendly. From the way the coverage pages have been restructured to the accessibility of relevant calls-to-action in the menus, footer, and across the site, I think Magenta will help users find what they are looking for and make informed decisions based on what they find."
Each version of the platform is built with the future in mind, and existing ActiveAgency users can take advantage of many of these new enhancements. Older ActiveAgency websites are as beautiful, interactive, and effective as they ever have been, now with even more powerful tools available. Signature features like Clickable Coverage, Hello Producer, Video Proposals, and Power Panels also work seamlessly on all versions of the platform, and remain a total wow factor for clients and prospects alike.
Visual Designer, Joleen Fetter, said, "I have been excited about ActiveAgency Magenta's release for some time now. There has been an incredibly talented team behind Magenta's development, and it has been gratifying to see it come full circle."
Steph Brace, another Visual Designer said, "From a design perspective alone, Magenta is such a fresh take on ActiveAgency. Every element of a Magenta site is bold, sharp, and even more engaging than previous versions of ActiveAgency. Magenta is conversion-focused, easy to navigate, and super dynamic. Customizing ActiveAgency sites for the unique needs of our clients just became even easier and more fun, and that shines through in our designs!"
For more information about Forge3's ActiveAgency website platform, please visit https://forge3.com/
About Forge3, Ltd.
Forge3 is an award-winning company founded in 2004 and creator of ActiveAgency, the industry's highest-rated, fastest-growing website platform solution. They are location-independent with team members across the United States and nearly 1,200 clients on two continents. Their cost-effective digital marketing strategies power progressive-
