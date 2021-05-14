 
Forge3, Ltd. Reaches 1,000 ActiveAgency Clients

Forge3, Ltd., creator of the insurance industry's highest-rated and fastest-growing website solution, ActiveAgency, announces its latest milestone achievement.
By: Forge3, Ltd.
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - May 18, 2021 - PRLog -- Forge3, Ltd. is very excited to announce their latest milestone of having 1,000 insurance agencies using their innovative ActiveAgency website platform. ActiveAgency includes many powerful, best-in-class sales tools and features such as Clickable Coverage, Hello Producer, Video Proposals, Power Panels, 24/7 Client Service Center, Live Chat, and more. Each client website is extensively customized to showcase what makes the insurance agency unique, enabling them to look amazing, get found, sell more, and service better.

ActiveAgency was introduced in 2016 as a way for independent insurance agencies across the United States to offer a modern website full of ground-breaking features, without being forced into a cookie-cutter platform. The Forge3 approach revolutionized web design offerings with its simple, up-front pricing, free from exorbitant set-up fees and long-term contracts. Through partnerships with many of the major insurance carriers and  industry organizations, integrations with agency management and customer relationship management systems, and an impressive 9.9-out-of-10 post-launch client rating, Forge3's ActiveAgency product continues to be the leader in the industry.

"It's been incredible seeing the growth and success 1,000+ independent insurance agencies are having using the ActiveAgency website platform. I grew up in the insurance industry. My dad worked at Chubb his entire career and I followed in his footsteps, eventually working at the large, personal lines agency he ran before selling it to HUB International. I've always been a huge believer in the independent channel and am humbled that Forge3 is able to play a role in its future success," said Jeff Teschke, Founder and CEO of Forge3, Ltd.

Forge3 shows no signs of slowing down in the wake of this exciting accomplishment. The team continues on its mission to offer unique and effective websites to insurance agencies across all markets designed to help them grow their book of business through the use of tools that meet the needs of today's insurance buyers and sellers. Forge3 provides agencies with resources, content, and guidance through both free educational materials available to all and exclusive, client-only content. Present and future clients will also continue to benefit from Forge3's commitment to streamlining technology to make ActiveAgency the most user-friendly platform available.

Chief Operating Officer, Monika Baraket commented, "1,000 clients is such a huge milestone for our company, but I am most proud of the fact that everyone on my team, from Production to Client Experience, treats each client like they're the only client we have. We've experienced tremendous growth since launching ActiveAgency, but we've never sacrificed service. We have an incredible product, but more importantly we have an incredible team. I'm really excited about our future!"

About Forge3, Ltd.

Forge3 is an award-winning company founded in 2004 and creator of ActiveAgency, the industry's highest-rated, fastest-growing website platform solution. They are location-independent with team members in seven states across the United States and clients on two continents. Their cost-effective digital marketing strategies power progressive-thinking agencies big and small. To learn more, visit https://www.forge3.com.

Contact
Zack Yurch, Director of New Business
Forge3, Ltd.
***@forge3.com
End
Email:***@forge3.com Email Verified
