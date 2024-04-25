Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Unlocking ESOP Success: ASA's 2024 Virtual Conference Reveals Strategies for Valuation Mastery
By: ASA
The conference will offer up to 5 hours of Continuing Education (CE) or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit, ensuring attendees receive expert knowledge while advancing their professional development.
Event Sessions:
"Our aim with the 2024 ASA ESOP Virtual Conference is to equip participants with actionable insights, fostering ESOP expertise that drives business success." said planning co-chair Jade Palermo.
Ivy Wan-Beltejar, ASA, planning co-chair, echoed these thoughts adding, "This conference stands as a beacon for professionals seeking to navigate ESOP complexities. We're proud to facilitate discussions that shape industry standards and practices."
For more information or to register for the 2024 ASA ESOP Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse