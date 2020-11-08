Jahna Sebastian Super Producer of Russian Rap Partners with Pro Battle

Jahna Sebastian

Singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, model and visionary partnered with rap battle with her London based studio and record label. As Jahna is a producer, in Russia she has been known for many years as one of the pioneers in Russian grime scene and Russian hip-hop movement in the UK which started from her studio in 2007. As a female producer, she worked with many male rappers and she was literally the only female in the room. Ms. Sebastian earned respect and power in the Russian industry and is well regarded there. She was the first and the only female hip hop producer in the Russian scene, when she started, however this was a major power move. Ms. Sebastian stated, "Going behind the mixing desk and creating a movement was something I always wanted, because I am a trendsetter, a leader, not a follower. Since 2007 I have been not only producing, but guiding, mentoring and teaching rappers to flow, become better lyricists, many of them prefer to work with me, as I am not shy to give honest constructive criticism, while perfecting each take. I give professional advice to artists on how to better their performance. It's more than a studio, it's like a school where talents are raised in real time, when I am behind the mixing desk. On top of that I have always been a trusted support when artists had mental health issues and needed advice in life, I have been helping them to overcome challenges and learn to be stronger." Ms. Sebastian has been recording songs by various rappers for this battle since 2009. One of those rappers is now one of the top rappers in Russia, who's debut album she engineered and recorded at her studio Multivizion Music. Ms. Sebastian was also featured on his track which was groundbreaking and one of the key tracks that launched grime music - UK's own version of MCing - in Russia. Oxxxymiron's participation in the battle was the main discovery to this date and her work with him on the tracks was a stepping stone in popularising battle rap in general. It was an example of someone becoming truly successful through the art of word, lyrical content and showing real talent, without any major labels involved, in the true spirit of hip hop. From that battle Oxxxymiron went on to become a popular and top tier artist. Performing and selling out solo stadium tours on the biggest platforms. Ms. Sebastian assisted Oxxxymiron and other rappers participate in this battle by recording hip-hop and grime classics. Ms. Sebastian is a true pioneer in the Russian rap battle scene as a producer. This changed the hip hop game over there and raised the bar significantly. Oxxxymiron later battled the most famous US battle rapper in LA and won. This battle is the most watched rap battle in the world, gaining 7 million views on Youtube in the first week of release. Ms. Sebastian has collaborated with many hip hop artists from all around the world, including a special episode she recorded on her platform Alchemist TV, which featured a freestyle with hip hop pioneer from and the in New York. Ms. Sebastian artist, rapper was quoted on his current mixtape, "Jahna Sebastian is a phenomenal producer. I have never seen such a talented, professional and efficient individual as her. When it comes to music and sound, she can accomplish EVERYTHING". Ms. Sebastian is well known for being a pioneering producer in the Russian battle rap scene and the icing on the cake is that this pioneer is a woman. "I am a producer, a mentor, a life coach, a healer and a music master." is a competition, a rap battle, that discovers new talents in the world of music. It was formerly known as Independent Hip Hop Battle and ran on the most popular Russian hiphop site hip-hop.ru, running for over a decade. Many now famous rappers have started from it as it gains large audiences of millions of hip hop fans and hot discussions. Every year it runs for many months and has many rounds with different topics, that the artists can submit there. In the end, the winner is chosen and it is a great opportunity for completely unknown rappers to find an audience, start touring and release music to a fan base they have gained through it.