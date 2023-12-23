Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Releases her Highly Anticipated New Album, 'Revelation Ships'

Revelation Ships Artwork Jahna Sebastian

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud

End

-- London-based singer/songwriter, producer, composer, visionary, and multi-instrumentalist, releases her highly anticipated albumThe long-awaited new album is her third and it was written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed, and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studio'Revelation Ships' is the third chapter of thethat Ms. Sebastian is writing to document our times. It is a follow-up to, which is the first album by the songstress and it is about self-discovery. Her second album 'is about setting on a journey to different places that describe the state of the world.When asked about the inspiration for the uplifting new album, Ms. Sebastian stated, "We are living in the times of the Revelation, the Great Awakening, when many people are opening their eyes to the truth. The real history of humanity, and the spiritual war for the souls on Earth is happening now. Eventually, the light will prevail and we will step into the Golden Age. The spiritual knowledge from ancient times is being uncovered to shine the light on the future. In these unprecedented times, many people are searching for a way to freedom and unifying creative force, solutions. After the darkest hour, the sunrise will come. This is an information age and all must be revealed. I am doing it through music, culture, and spirituality. The transition to the new time will be happening over the years, for an era that will go on for thousands of years and beyond. Music is the universal language that will unite everyone."The album features the following song:about the inspirational movement she is creating to empower people worldwide to make a positive change.which Ms. Sebastian described as, "The choice that you make within yourself every day to stay on your path, to stay true to your values, your soul. In the digital age, there are many opinions, and points of view on society, the key is to make a choice that's based on what you stand for. It is a time to be fearless and use the principle of the Universe, the freedom of choice. Another principle is what it is to be historically for the best of humanity to live and continue into the Golden Age and that includes collective choice.in this soul-provoking track, Ms. Sebastian discusses the connection between the changing human emotions throughout life through experiences and the color palette, the shapes of the clouds, and the stars in the sky. Ms. Sebastian wrote this single to bring awareness to the masses so they can be closer to understanding the inner voice and why these changes are happening.this sizzling track is made up of meaningful lyrics about the world and sung over a dubstep beat representing the London sound where she lives.this song features tribal drums that reflect the traditional way of life. It also paints a vivid picture of the inspiration to create a better vision for the future in the times when humanity is at the crossroads of history. It also creates an understanding of the importance of doing it as a community.this soulful single was created and inspired by her roots in the same traditions of her meditation music, the 'and 'Meditation music. The song opens like a scene in a movie with Ms. Sebastian playing domra. There are also traditional sounds on the album and the songcreates a feeling for the next chapter. Ms. Sebastian is paying homage to the classical music of her Motherland.The artwork of the album was created by her long-time collaborator. He also drew the artwork for the first album 'The Alchemist', the second album 'Legends On The Map', and Ms.Sebastian's portrait which is titled ''. Unveiled is a portrait with a lot of symbolism that was able to capture Ms.Sebastian's essence truly. The Voice of the Golden Age, a teacher and innovator.Ms.Sebastian stated that her album cover 'Revelation Ships' shows why and what is happening next, "Standing on the Moon, as a station, symbolizing the go-between the worlds, a transition between eras and transformation of the planets in front of me. It represents the moment deciding to come with the knowledge from higher realms to show the power of the mind and transform the civilization for people to expand their true potential."Ms.Sebastian is unfolding her philosophy through her albums, visuals, and healing. This album will be groundbreaking and will showcase Ms. Sebastian's natural storytelling and songwriting skills.The album is now available on Bandcamp:Soundcloud:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/sets/revelation-ships-by-jahnaJahna Sebastian website