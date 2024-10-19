Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Stuns at London Fashion Week

Jahna Sebastian

-- After recently releasing her third highly anticipated album 'Revelation Ships', London-based, singer, songwriter, producer, art historian, and philanthropist Jahna Sebastian takes over the fashion houses of London's fashion week. The brunette beauty was seen attending London's major fashion shows. On September 12th, Ms. Sebastian attended the Flair Fashion Elevating Global Talent Launch party for London Fashion Week. It featured many independent designers. Flair Fashion hosted the launch party with the digital interactive try-on experience, photoshoot, and pre-fitting with stand-out pieces from each collection. The event featured a DJ set by George Symond. On the 13th of September, she was seen attending the This Is Icon Awards. Fashion and Music Charity Gala and Runway show for London Fashion Week. She wore an elegant black tuxedo dress by Ralph Lauren. Paparazzi swarmed the raven-haired fashion icon shouting her name as she graced the red carpet.The star-studded event was attended by celebrities worldwide, including Skin OBE from the 90s British rock band Skunk Anansie who presented the world-renowned designer Pam Hogg with an award. Winners included designer Karen Millen OBE, singer Heather Small MBE from the British band 'M People', the pioneer of house music Kim Mazelle, and DJ Fat Tony, who received an award.On September 14th, Ms. Sebastian attended the ''Ones To Watch 2' runway show in Shoreditch, then it was the designer's Rocky Star runway show at St John Church, the Jayne Pierson runway show, and the after-party at Andaz Hotel, Fashion Scout organized all the shows. Ms. Sebastian was wearing a stunning black dress by designer ELIE TAHARI.On September 15th, she attended a runway show by designer LENIFRO, organized by Global Fashion Collective, for her special collection and collaboration with legendary artist Fab Morvan. Fab Moran is best known for his iconic group Milli Vanilli. He performed live during the show as the models walked to the classic hit song 'Girl You Know It's True'. The audience sang along, proving that the music and style are classic and timeless. Ms. Sebastian's conversation with Fab Morvan about music and fashion is featured on Alchemist TV. She wore a romantic and flirty dress by Ro & Zo, the perfect 'feminine statement fashion'.September 16th, Ms. Sebastian attended a runway show by APUJAN at 8 Northumberland Avenue. The show is called 'Mirror, Keys and Drink Me'. She wore an exquisite blue and golden dress by LA PETITE ETOILE Paris.After the show, she continued the night by attending the show and concert event by Fame Magazine. She also visited Wolf & Badger for several events including a Panel Discussion and another event by Inspirer Hub which featured many talented designers. She ended the night by attending the London Fashion Week party. This event also featured pieces from a new collection by designer A.P.A. London, with whom Ms. Sebastian was the face and ambassador and has collaborated on many fashion shoots, single covers, and live performances.Ms. Sebastian continued her fashion week reign on September 19th, by attending the walking tour 'The Fashion History of Culture Mile' around London and different historical places associated with fashion for centuries. As an art historian, this was the perfect way to celebrate fashion week on such a high note.For more information onAlchemist TV is a platform that brings music, art, fashion, philosophy, and other forms of art. The purpose is to change culture to unite people from all around the world and bring forward the true purpose of what Art can have in our times.Flair Fashion is a platform for emerging designers at the forefront of innovation in design, sustainability, and technology.Founded by Helen Georgio and Rachael Lewis, This Is Icon celebrates and collaborates with fashion and music to produce world-class events to raise much-needed funds and awareness for charities.