Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Releases the Snippet to her Powerful New Single "Takeover"

-- London based singer/songwriter, producer, videographer, multi-instrumentalistwho plays piano and domra releases the snippet to her powerful new single "" from her third upcoming new albumThe uplifting new record was written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studioThe video begins with Ms. Sebastian admiring the breathtaking landscapes and stunning mountains of Dagestan.Dagestan is a place with a very ancient history, beautiful nature and natural lifestyle that is still observed by many like it was for thousands of years. All of the food is organic, people live in harmony with nature and animals. It is a very spiritual place that is quite extraordinary and much different from anything people see in the big cities with skyscrapers.Ms. Sebastian stated, "My mother was born in Dagestan in the house of my great grandmother and grew up there. Both of my great grandmothers on my mothers side lived there and other family members. I used to visit it in early childhood. I showed Nicole my great grandmother's house in Makhachkala. In our family it is very important to know your history and ancestors. It is the spiritual connection to our family tree. My family has always been very spiritual. Many places in Dagestan are sacred and we also visited the ancient city Derbent, which according to some historians is now older than 7000 years. It is one of those cities in the world that is standing having witnessed many ancient civilizations. The historical evidence in architecture is present. The city has ancient walls and religious temples, it used to play a very important role in the development of the Silk Road.The Silk Road was a network of Eurasian trade routes active from the second century BCE until the mid-15th century. Spanning over 6,400 kilometers, it played a central role in facilitating economic, cultural, political, and religious interactions between the East and West.When asked about her new fiery single, Ms. Sebastian stated, the song features the tribal drums that reflects on the traditional way of life. It also paints a vivid picture about the inspiration to create a better vision for the future in the times when humanity is at the crossroads of history. It also creates an understanding of the importance of doing it as a community, that each person is not just a number in someone's commercial statistics, that a truly happy and wise society cannot be built on narcissism and consumerism. It also means that in times of developing technology, people should look not to modifying the DNA makeup of humanity, but instead put the technological advances to use to look after the planet and travel to other worlds in the Universe."Ms. Sebastian has been booked and busy, she recently graced the cover of A3 Magazine. The brunette beauty interviewed with the international magazine to discuss all things music and being an international artist. She was also featured on Leaders Magazine, where she was asked about her future projects and her thoughts on what freedom means to her. Be sure to check these issues out!