L-Tron Recognized as Finalists in Multiple 2020 AMA Pinnacle Award Categories
By: L-Tron
L-Tron's "M-Team" has been chosen as a finalist in the 'Best Small Business Campaign' and 'Best Website' categories. L-Tron is also in contention for the new Rochester Resiliency Award. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in a virtual format on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM on the AMA Rochester Facebook page.
The Rochester Resiliency Award category is brand-new to the AMA Awards and will honor a marketing team that has shown great perseverance and results, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. L-Tron's forward thinking, commitment to exceptional performance, and increased safety measures continue to keep its doors open and operations running to full capacity with 100% quality.
L-Tron Partner and CMO, Gayle DeRose, leads the Marketing Team and speaks highly of the team's collaborative strategies throughout the pandemic. "Our M-Team is highly creative, innovative and passionate. Despite an initial drop in web traffic at the beginning of the pandemic, we not only recovered our traffic, but increased our traffic by 22% from last year at this time. Our strategies remain customer- and employee-centric, as we demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their health and well-being. Many of our healthcare and public safety clients depend on L-Tron for critical engineering in the COVID-19 fight, so we immediately increased communication with them. Long hours behind the scenes, collaboration, and open lines of communication using a variety of technology and media allowed us to fully understand our client's needs and stay ahead of potential supply chain challenges. The results speak for themselves. We are proud to be a finalist for three Pinnacle awards from the AMA. Congratulations to all of the other finalists!"
L-Tron has a rich history with the Pinnacle Awards, including being a finalist for multiple awards over the past five years and winning the 2018 and 2019 "Best in Print Advertising"
The American Marketing Association is a national organization with chapters across the United States. For the Rochester AMA Pinnacle Awards, this year's judging process is being conducted by the AMA chapter located in Columbus, OH. Award finalists were selected based on a scoring rubric that measured strategy, execution and, the highest scoring factor, measurable results.
