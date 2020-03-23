 
News By Tag
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2020
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423

L-Tron a Designated Essential Business & will Continue Services & Support Through COVID-19

By: L-Tron
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Law Enforcement

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Victor - New York - US

Subject:
Services

VICTOR, N.Y. - March 27, 2020 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation has been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19. The company is a designated essential business servicing the healthcare and government industries, and fully operational during this time. There will be no disruption to the day-to-day sales processes, the organization's 100% quality promise or ability to support their customers and partners. L-Tron's commitment is to the continued health and well-being of their team, partners and clients – all whom they serve.

Given the rapidly changing world that many businesses have been thrust into, L-Tron has taken actions to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus and protect their workforce. Heeding the advice of the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/) and the Center for Disease Control, L-Tron has implemented the following precautions for added safety:

- The implementation of a work-from-home policy for the majority of L-Tron's workforce, reducing the risk of exposure.
- Maintaining and holding all meetings remotely, via video or conference call.
- The implementation of a travel restriction policy. All events scheduled on or before April 30th 2020 have been cancelled.
-Increased sanitization routines that limit the contact L-Tron staff has with essential service employees.
- Continued education on COVID-19 – including how to implement best practices and policies that address any issues of safety and well-being among our staff, clients and partners.

"There have been challenges with adjusting to a remote workforce however our team has risen to the challenge. Our leadership team has been closely working to monitor our supply chain. We are fully confident and capable of supporting our clients and partners in the coming months," states Gayle DeRose, L-Tron's Chief Operations Officer.

L-Tron continues to stand behind their mission "your success is our purpose." The company is open, available and here to support their clients and partners – all who are encouraged to reach out to their L-Tron representatives at any time.

Additional Information

Read L-Tron's full letter of commitment to their customers & view additional COVID-19 resources here: https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/covid-19-resources

About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Technology
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share