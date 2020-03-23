News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron a Designated Essential Business & will Continue Services & Support Through COVID-19
By: L-Tron
Given the rapidly changing world that many businesses have been thrust into, L-Tron has taken actions to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus and protect their workforce. Heeding the advice of the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/)
- The implementation of a work-from-home policy for the majority of L-Tron's workforce, reducing the risk of exposure.
- Maintaining and holding all meetings remotely, via video or conference call.
- The implementation of a travel restriction policy. All events scheduled on or before April 30th 2020 have been cancelled.
-Increased sanitization routines that limit the contact L-Tron staff has with essential service employees.
- Continued education on COVID-19 – including how to implement best practices and policies that address any issues of safety and well-being among our staff, clients and partners.
"There have been challenges with adjusting to a remote workforce however our team has risen to the challenge. Our leadership team has been closely working to monitor our supply chain. We are fully confident and capable of supporting our clients and partners in the coming months," states Gayle DeRose, L-Tron's Chief Operations Officer.
L-Tron continues to stand behind their mission "your success is our purpose." The company is open, available and here to support their clients and partners – all who are encouraged to reach out to their L-Tron representatives at any time.
Additional Information
Read L-Tron's full letter of commitment to their customers & view additional COVID-19 resources here: https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse