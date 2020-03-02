 
L-Tron to Offer Forensic Photography Workshop at Chesapeake Bay IAI Law Enforcement Conference

By: L-Tron
 
 
Workshop instructor, Andy McNeill, at a scene.
Workshop instructor, Andy McNeill, at a scene.
 
GETTYSBURG, Pa. - March 6, 2020 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team will attend the Chesapeake Bay IAI Educational Conference in Gettysburg, PA March 25-27, 2020. L-Tron's Andy McNeill, who has presented at IAI events in the past, is scheduled to present an IAI-accredited 'Basic Forensic Photography' workshop on Friday, March 27 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The workshop will focus on how to capture a true and accurate representation of a crime scene by deviating from automatic camera settings, and instead using a variety of shooting modes and techniques. The course is free of cost. Participants are required to bring their own DSLR cameras. The workshop is eligible for IAI continuing education credits (CEUs).

McNeill retired from his law enforcement career after 20 years as a Sheriff's Deputy and joined L-Tron's law enforcement support team in 2018 to share his forensic photography expertise with police agencies nationwide. In addition to lecturing at conferences, McNeill travels to law enforcement agencies providing live OSCR360 training. McNeill instructs college-level crime scene and evidence courses and has played a central role in the development of New York State investigative photography, crime scene and evidence courses.

Throughout the IAI Conference, the L-Tron team will be available to consult on OSCR360 for Crime Scene evidence documentation and case presentation. OSCR's spherical photographs capture entire crime scenes within a matter of moments. The OSCR presentation software is intuitive, integrating the spherical photographs, GPS data, and all additional digital evidence into a single, cohesive presentation. Agencies from all over the country are using OSCR to preserve all evidence; share critical case information up the chain of command; allow investigators, witnesses and victims to virtually 'revisit' the scene; and provide a 360 degree visual walkthrough of the crime scene.

The IAI (https://www.theiai.org/iai_history.php) is known around the globe for the advancement of forensics through education. Chesapeake Bay IAI is a regional division of the 7,000+ member organization and has been in existence for nearly 60 years. The region includes Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The conference will include lectures, workshops, discussion and training on the most relevant themes in forensics and investigations today. More information on the IAI conference can be found at cbdiai.org. To learn more about OSCR360 or request a demo, visit: https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360.

About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
