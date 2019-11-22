News By Tag
The OSCR360 Team Returns from Massachusetts after Boston Training & Demos
Where has the OSCR360 team been traveling these past few weeks? They recently returned from two trips back to Massachusetts, which included another round of successful demos and training with the Boston Police Department.
By: L-Tron
The next stop was to "a city of Pride, Progress, and Possibilities"
Up next was a visit to the town of Billerica. The team drove by historic dairy farms and beautiful state parks on their way to the Billerica Fire Department. The station is dedicated to the protection of lives and prevention of damage, which is where OSCR360 comes in. The solution can be used for emergency pre-planning and incident preparedness (https://www.l-
The final stop was to Fitchburg, MA. From industrial plants to old paper mills, Fitchburg has an incredible history and remarkable architecture. This city boasts a rich heritage that is community-focused and forward-thinking. The OSCR360 team made their way down to the Fitchburg Fire Department for one final demonstration. The team discussed how OSCR360 can be useful for fire service, emergency management, and arson investigations.
On their latest trip to Massachusetts, the team had the opportunity to train multiple members of the Boston Police Department (https://www.l-
Interested in learning more about OSCR360? Visit https://www.L-
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
