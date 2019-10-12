News By Tag
L-Tron's OSCR360 Team to Exhibit & Present at the upcoming Florida IAI Conference
By: L-Tron
John Dobies is a retired NYS DEC Officer and current member of L-Tron's Law Enforcement Support Team. He has 3 decades of experience investigating crimes at misdemeanor and felony levels. His presentation focuses on a 2017 case where a woman was fatally shot by a hunter while walking her dogs. During the investigation, Dobies utilized 360-degree photography to capture evidence at the scene, and then utilized the OSCR360 software during the grand jury trial, when he was called to testify multiple times. Dobies used the OSCR software to clearly show jurors what the scene looked like and describe the chain of events surrounding the shooting.
OSCR360 is a multifaceted tool, purpose-built from the voice of law enforcement and government organizations to identify and outline the facts of a case. Comprised of software and hardware components, the OSCR system quickly and easily documents crime scenes, then ties all digital evidence together in a comprehensive presentation. OSCR360 has been adopted in 28+ states and hundreds of agencies, including Austin Police, Boston Police Department, and Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office.
"We have been hearing wonderful testimonials about OSCR360 from officers all over the country," says Gayle DeRose, L-Tron partner and COO. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue educating law enforcement officers in Florida and nearby states at the upcoming IAI conference about the countless benefits that our 360-degree photography software has to offer, from crime scene to arson investigations and so much more. In fact, users are alerting us to new applications for OSCR on a regular basis!"
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
