October 2019
L-Tron's OSCR360 recognized among NYS Tech Innovators

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oct. 14, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron participated in this year's New York State Innovation Summit at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center October 7-8, 2019. At the summit, businesses and organizations from all over New York State shared and discovered the latest emerging technologies to support economic growth statewide. L-Tron showcased OSCR360, a game-changing 360-degree camera and desktop software system for public safety that captures and organizes complex crime scene evidence in one easy-to-understand digital presentation.

OSCR360 is currently being used in 28+ states, including large law enforcement agencies such as Austin Police Department, Boston Police Department, and Orange County, FL Sheriff's Office. In addition to law enforcement, OSCR is well-loved in numerous applications among fire departments, district attorneys, environmental conservationists, private investigators, universities, and government agencies.

"We were pleased to be selected to exhibit alongside the top technology innovators and entrepreneurs in New York State," says Gayle DeRose, Partner at L-Tron. "We were excited to share OSCR360 with summit attendees and we enjoyed experiencing all of the latest technology innovation from around our home state, as well!"

The Summit (https://nysinnovationsummit.com/) occured just three weeks after L-Tron received the 2019 GREAT Technology Innovation Award for its game-changing OSCR360 law enforcement equipment and software. Each year, this award goes to a company that has demonstrated "sustained commitment and leadership in support of innovative technology creation by enabling services and resources that allow other organizations to reach their goals and objectives."

The L-Tron team was on hand at the summit to conduct live, interactive demos of OSCR360, answer questions, and share information. Interested in learning more about OSCR360? Visit https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

