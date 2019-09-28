News By Tag
L-Tron to Participate in Rochester's 6th Annual 'Day of Quality'
By: L-Tron
The inspiration behind the Day of Quality stems from the United Way's Day of Caring, another Rochester, NY volunteer-based event, in which thousands of people give back to the community each year. Day of Quality is unique in that it is focused on supporting local businesses and organizations with support from qualified volunteers who are all Lean Six Sigma Green or Black Belts. Lean Six Sigma is a collaborative method for improving business performance that requires specialized training and certification. Green and Black Belts are the highest ranks of the Lean Six Sigma program.
L-Tron's Operations Team has identified a goal this year of increasing customer service survey responses by 50%. Tom Lew, L-Tron's Operations Manager, is the project sponsor and is optimistic about the upcoming event.
"We look forward to collaborating with other Rochester-area professionals as we strive to update our quality processes," says Lew. "It will be an excellent opportunity for us to learn from their expertise as we learn how to solicit open and honest feedback from our customers. With this feedback, we can improve even more!"
Customer service and quality has always been the top priority for L-Tron. In 2017, Chief Operating Officer Gayle DeRose, led L-Tron through the intense process of ISO 9100: 2015 certification, demonstrating the company's commitment to customers through quality management, quality assurance, and continuous improvements to critical processes.
Later this month, on October 24, 2019, Day of Quality participants will reconvene to celebrate and share the benefits, learning, and successes.
Learn more about Day of Quality at http://www.grqc.org/
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
