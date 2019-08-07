News By Tag
L-Tron Announces August Employee of the Month
L-Tron honors Employee of the Month Cathy on becoming a Notary
By: L-Tron
Cathy has been with L-Tron for seven years and has worked her way up to the position of Quality Process Lead. Cathy has also worked hard to become a Public Notary over the past few months, by studying New York State's Notary Public License law, completing the application process, and passing the one-hour NYS Notary exam.
Customers may recognize her friendly voice and infectious laugh on the phone and co-workers know her for heart, and fun-loving personality. Outside of the office, Cathy is a Zumba enthusiast and loves caring for her "babies", puppies Bella and Molly.
"Cathy is full of heart - a hard worker and dedicated employee," says Gayle DeRose, COO at L-Tron. "She took the initiative to get her Notary license on her own because she knew it would be beneficial to the team. As Quality Process Lead, she demonstrates outstanding leadership while assuring that customer orders are kitted correctly with no errors. We love having Cathy on our L-Tron team and are pleased to be able to celebrate her achievements this month!"
The L-Tron team recognized Cathy's accomplishments this past week with a group celebration consisting of ice cream sundaes with custard & toppings from Abbott's. Cathy received a signed certificate and has access to the employee of the month parking spot through September. Congratulations, Cathy!
About L-Tron Corporation
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose! Learn more about our team & company culture here: https://www.l-
