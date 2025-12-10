News By Tag
Give From the Heart: FL Chamber Holiday Toy & Clothing Drive
Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce launches its Holiday Pizza, Sweets & Treats Party with Toy & Clothing Drive to support CASA and Oasis in Paterson, inviting the community to "adopt" a child and donate new toys and new clothing.
By: The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce
Franklin Lakes, NJ – The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, will host its annual Holiday Pizza, Sweets & Treats Party featuring a Toy Drive and, for the first time, a Clothing Drive to brighten the holidays for children in need. This year's event will support Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children in Paterson, NJ, two nonprofits serving vulnerable children and families in the region.
The event will be held at Franklin Lakes Pizza on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Community members are invited to "adopt" a child and commit to donating a new toy and/or a new piece of clothing by registering in advance at the link below. Through this link, participants can sign up for the party, select a child's name, and provide the requested items to help make that child's holiday season brighter.
"At the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, we believe that the holidays are about community, compassion, and connection,"
In addition to bringing their toy and/or clothing donations, guests are encouraged to bring a holiday dessert, sweet, or treat to share. During the event, attendees will help assemble and organize the donated items in a collaborative, workshop‑style setting, turning the evening into both a celebration and a hands‑on service opportunity.
The Chamber extends special thanks to the Franklin Lakes Mayor's Wellness Program for its partnership and support in promoting this year's event to residents and local stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment to community wellness and charitable impact. The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce also gratefully acknowledges OrbitalMediaHub.com for its time, expertise, and generous support in helping promote this event, including the development and distribution of this press release.
Both the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the beneficiary organizations, CASA and Oasis, are recognized nonprofit entities, ensuring that all contributions directly support mission‑driven efforts to improve the lives of children and families in northern New Jersey. Through this initiative, the Chamber aims not only to provide tangible gifts, but also to inspire a culture of giving, empathy, and civic responsibility.
Community members, businesses, and local organizations are encouraged to register, attend, and share the event with friends and colleagues. To participate, adopt a child, and RSVP for the Holiday Pizza, Sweets & Treats Party, please visit https://tinyurl.com/
