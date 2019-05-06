News By Tag
Warm Reception for OSCR360 at 2019 Chesapeake Bay IAI Conference
Pangal stated, "The Chesapeake Bay IAI Conference was perfect for OSCR. Many attendees immediately recognized how the system could assist them at the crime scene. They saw the value in OSCR's speed and no post processing. Many technicians sent their supervisors over to learn more."
Throughout the conference, L-Tron demonstrated how OSCR has been used at a plethora of different crime scenes. Attendees were particularly interested in the speed in which OSCR can capture an entire crime scene, OSCR's small size and ability to capture tight spaces like bathrooms and trailers, the ease of moving and using OSCR, and OSCR's outstanding nighttime performance.
One attendee, a Chesapeake Bay IAI member, commented, "Many times [a laser scanner] is too complicated for a jury to use or understand. [OSCR360] would be nice for walking a jury through a scene."
About L-Tron Corporation
For over 40 years, L-Tron Corporation has been providing world class data capture hardware and software technology solutions. Specializing in law enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business with law enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.
