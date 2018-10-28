 
November 2018





L-Tron Hosts Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy

 
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Oct. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation welcomed Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Robert J. Duffy and his senior staff Tuesday for a tour of the company's new headquarters at Lehigh Crossing.

Duffy's visit precedes the anticipated ribbon cutting next month at the 43-year-old data acquisition and solutions company, which serves the needs of law enforcement and other government agencies, industrial automation, and warehousing.

Taking into consideration the former lieutenant governor's background as a police chief and mayor, Duffy was shown two of the L-Tron's primary offerings – the 4910LR drivers license reader, and the OSCR360 photographic solution for crime and crash scenes.

Co-owner's Gayle and RAD DeRose hosted the Chamber CEO's visit and shared L-Tron's company history and the stories behind the development of both products – some of which included the Rochester Police Department – where Duffy served his tenures as law enforcement officer and mayor.

"We were so pleased Bob Duffy and his staff would take the time out of their busy days to see what L-Tron is all about," said COO Gayle DeRose.  "Knowing and connecting with business advocates who make it their day-to-day mission to promote Greater Rochester growth – and the specific success of a company like ours – is encouraging as we continue to grow."

Duffy had a chance to catch up with one of his former police officers and crime scene technicians – Pete Butler who now works at L-Tron on the Law Enforcement Support Team.  The former chief was trained in use of the OSCR360 (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-inperson-and-web-demos/) capture kit, taking a spherical photograph of the L-Tron conference room where he was given a presentation by L-Tron Director of Forensic Education Andrew McNeill, a former Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy.

The L-Tron team discussed the status of the company's offerings on New York State and Federal contracts with the Chamber CEO, as well as challenges facing business in the western region of the state.

Accompanying Duffy were Chamber Director of Membership Kevin Donahue, Senior Manager of Marketing & Engagement Shannon Ealy, Senior Director of Communications Dan Smith, and Manager of Special Projects Marc Cohen.

For more information visit: https://www.L-Tron.com

End
