Opening the Program Year with Fun and Refined Music

-- As the summer's heat begins to cool into crisp autumn weather, indoor entertainment replaces outdoor activities. The School Sisters of St. Francis have arranged a special recital on their south-side Milwaukee campus (27St. and Greenfield Ave.), featuring the music of Frederick Moyer on Sunday, September 16, at 2 p.m. This classical and jazz musician will be playing a recital titled "A Grand Promenade" at St. Joseph Center. Visiting from the East Coast, Mr. Moyer is giving a debut performance sponsored by the congregation's U.S. Province.Taking time from international concertizing for this afternoon musicale, Mr. Moyer has prepared a program that will charm and enthrall. Resplendent classical themes and jazz standards will ripple through the convent's grand old Baldwin piano. Among the works to be featured are those by Bach, Schumann, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, and more.The audience's connection with the musician will be enhanced by the MoyerCam, which projects his amazing virtuosity onto an easily viewed surface. It's almost like being in a live TV studio!With more than three decades of performing as concert pianist with major orchestras on the most famous world stages, Mr. Moyer has brought pleasure to thousands of jazz and classical enthusiasts. His interest in computer programming has allowed him to play note-for-note transcriptions of the jazz greats and present an unfinished piano sonata by Robert Schumann. His company, JRI Recordings, has been producing CDs of his performances, as well as those of other world-class musicians.It's no surprise that someone with Mr. Moyer's family lineage--which consists of professional musicians, as well as a playwright and a poet--has dedicated his life to sharing great compositions with the world. To his credit, he himself has performed and recorded five Mozart and three Rachmaninoff piano concerti. His 24 CDs range from Baroque to contemporary works.Famous composers have also written especially for him. These include David Ott, Donal Fox, and Pulitzer Prize winners George Walker and Ned Rorem. Mr. Moyer received his training at the Curtis Institute of Music on full scholarship and Indiana University, where he studied with Theodore Lettvin, Eleanor Sokoloff, and Menahem Pressler.Here's what one writer--among many admiring critics--has said about Mr. Moyer:A remarkable musical experience awaits. Tickets are just $15, and seats are limited. Write checks to: School Sisters of St. Francis Outreach Events, c/o Donna O'Loughlin; 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Contact: 414-385-5272 or doloughlin@sssf.org. Convenient free parking is available in the St. Joseph Center lot at 29St. and Orchard St.The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org