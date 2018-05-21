News By Tag
William Michael Cunningham to participate at the FCC Supplier Diversity Workshop 6/4/18
The Federal Communications Commission will host a one-day supplier diversity workshop on June 4th. Mr. Cunningham will review and identify successful strategies to do business with corporate entities.
The workshop will teach small business entrepreneurs how to navigate corporate supplier diversity programs; identify successful strategies utilized by diverse entrepreneurs who do business with corporate entities; and enable one-on-one networking between participating firms and workshop participants to increase awareness about the expectations of procurement managers responsible for goods and services contracting. Workshop presentations and one-on-one consulting will be provided by representatives from various industry sectors, including voice, video and data providers, Internet Service Providers, cable operators, broadcasters, public sector agencies, and tech companies.
Mr. Cunningham will discuss strategies to increase social and financial return for corporate entities: in 2009, his firm, Creative Investment Research, provided to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Company social and financial credit ratings for community development banks serving areas of high social need within PG&E's service territory. PG&E made risk controlled investments in several minority and community based institutions. Performance data for the portfolio showed that it outperformed all alternatives.
See: http://twisri.blogspot.com/
The procurement workshop will be held at FCC Headquarters, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC, on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT, in the Commission Meeting Room (TW-C305).
To register or for additional information about the "Supplier Diversity Workshop" please contact OCBO at (202) 418-0990 or by email - supplierdiversityworkshop@
