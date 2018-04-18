News By Tag
New York Travel Festival partners with Tenement Museum on full day of free travel panels open to the
"We are excited to partner with the New York Travel Festival to engage members of the travel community with the Tenement Museum's premier cultural and educational programming as well as with the vibrancy of the Lower East Side, New York City's iconic immigrant neighborhood,"
This will be the last day of the NY Trav Fest, an event for people whose lives are changed and inspired by travel, which is being held in New York City over the course of three days, from April 27 to 29, 2018. Crafted for travel professionals, the festival's first two days take place at LMHQ (150 Broadway, 20th Floor) and focus on interactive sessions and workshops encompassing best practices for promoting destinations, travel and technology, diversity, sustainability and storytelling.
The NY Trav Fest sessions at the Tenement Museum on Sunday, April 29, include but are not limited to: Your Story, Our Story: Connecting People Across Place and Time, presented by Director of Programs at the Tenement Museum, Kathryn Lloyd; Finding Your Photographic Voice, a workshop led by Director, Producer and Photographer Marco Bollinger; Traveling to Find Your Roots, guided by popular NYC travel expert Valarie D'Elia; and Finding Your Niche, a forum of travel professionals who, from their personal experiences, will share advice about everything from travel entrepreneurship. Forum participants are Pratik Gandhi, a growth-hacker and blockchain marketer; CEO of experience-driven sustainable tourism company Curious on Tanzania, Justa Lujwangana; and Co-Founder and CEO of TravTribe, a platform that creates jobs for travelers, Shar Behzadian.
"We were happily surprised when Tenement Museum was willing to host not just a session, but multiple tracks of our 'Inspire' day of the Festival," says Founder and Organizer of the New York Travel Festival, Roni Weiss. "Along with hosting us, their expert staff is part of our panels on Accessibility, What it Means to Be an American, and Historic Preservation. We're so honored to have the opportunity to work with this storied institution"
A $20 donation is encouraged and goes to the festival's non-profit partner, Travel Unity, in support of their programs that teach underprivileged youth about travel as a means of personal and professional development.
For details on Sunday, April 29, sessions, please visit http://nytravfest.com/
To register for Sunday sessions, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
For the complete three-day NY Trav Fest event schedule, visit http://nytravfest.com.
Also on Sunday, April 29, NY Trav Fest and Tenement Museum are hosting a press brunch and tour. Media will experience the museum's Under One Roof tour, which immerses visitors in the real-life stories of modern era immigrant, refugee and migrant families from different parts of the world.
About Tenement Museum
At a time when immigration is at the center of our national conversation, the Tenement Museum is more relevant than ever. Since 1988, the Museum has forged emotional connections between visitors and immigrants past and present, through educator-led tours of its historic tenement buildings at 97 and 103 Orchard and the surrounding neighborhood, enhancing appreciation for the vital role immigrants play in shaping the American identity. The Museum has become one of New York City's preeminent cultural and educational institutions, welcoming more than 238,000 visitors, including 55,000 students, each year. With the Museum well positioned for continued success, the Museum now aims to use every medium at its disposal to dramatically increase the impact of its programming—
About New York Travel Festival
The New York Travel Festival (NY Trav Fest) is a community of travel professionals and professional travelers. Annually, NY Trav Fest's main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), industry members, travel journalists, bloggers, and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our Festival, but year-round.
