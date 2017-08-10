News By Tag
Cobblestone Freeway Tours Ignites Passion for Dance & Ukrainian Culture with their Sold-Out Festival
The festival's second year saw dancers and performers from around the globe flock to Lviv to share their passion for Ukrainian dance with each other. Participants are members of Ukrainian communities in countries such as Canada, Argentina, the United States, around the United Kingdom, among many others.
Notable attendee, Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine, Roman Waschuk, spoke to the crowd about Canadian support for Ukraine. Following Ambassador Waschuk's speech, the Manchester, England choir delivered an amazing show despite a brief rain shower. Proving the show must go on, they dazzled the audience of 500+, sans microphones.
The four days were filled with performances, workshops, zabavas (Ukrainian for party) and networking.
Guests were treated to entertainment by Ukrainian superstars Ruslana, Nazar Savko, Bourbon and Kubasonics. One festival participant, Adam, from Canada of the Ensemble Pavlychenko, compared the zabava to "Las Vegas nightlife meets Ukrainian culture".
Taking over the beautiful city known as the "Soul of Ukraine", Cobblestone Freeway Tours held the festival's events in various iconic Lviv locations, such as the Shevchenkivskyi Hais Open Air Museum and the famed Lviv Opera Theater.
Travelers to Ukraine for the festival had the option of including tours of Ukraine through the travel experts of Cobblestone Freeway Tours (http://www.cobblestonefreeway.ca/
"I am so happy about the success of our second annual International Ukrainian Dance & Culture Festival. Not only did all the guests from around the world have a wonderful time, it was a great coming together of nations, cultures and people from far and wide to share their passion for Ukraine and its amazing culture. For some, it was their first time returning to the land their ancestors left behind generations ago. A dream come true! Ukraine is a proud and beautiful country with a rich history and culture, and they embraced the opportunity to showcase it!", Vincent Rees, Founder & Owner, Cobblestone Freeway Tours.
ABOUT COBBLESTONE FREEWAY TOURS
Founded in 2011, Edmonton Canada based Cobblestone Freeway Tours offers exceptional, culture-rich adventures that leave travelers with memories to last a lifetime. They specialize in unique, off the beaten path, fun and affordable experiences tailored to a variety of interests. Media outlets such as Travel Channel, Travel Magazine, New York Daily News and Resident Magazine all rate Cobblestone Freeway Tours as the company to trust with your global travel experiences.
