Cultural Travel Agency, Cobblestone Freeway Tours®, Announces Ukraine Tour Giveway

-- Cobblestone Freeway Tours, Gold Sponsors of this weekend's Capital Ukrainian Festival, is excited to announce that during the event, they are giving away two tickets to experience the best of Ukraine. Tour highlights of this history, tradition and culture rich nation include the golden domes of Kyiv, the quaint mountain villages of the Carpathian Mountains and the "Paris of Ukraine" – the beautiful Lviv.The Capital Ukrainian Festival is for anyone who wants to delve into Ukraine culture over a three-day weekend.Cobblestone Freeway Tours prides itself in highlighting off the beaten path tours of the most gorgeous and majestic destinations in Europe, especially the hidden gem of that part of the world, Ukraine.Cobblestone's tent at the festival will feature folk dance demonstrations and folk music workshops, gift shop items, Ukrainian dance videos and Ukrainian sweet treats. Representatives will also be on hand to answer any relevant travel questions and brochures will be available."Cobblestone Freeway Tours is happy to collaborate with the Capital Ukrainian Festival in Ottawa. We value their efforts to promote and share so many amazing aspects of Ukrainian culture with the world", Vincent Rees, Owner & Founder, Cobblestone Freeway Tours.To enter to win a trip to experience Ukraine's breathtaking cities with Cobblestone Freeway Tours, attendees of the Capital Ukrainian Festival simply have to show up at Cobblestone Freeway Tours' tent and enter the draw.The winner's name will be drawn out of a Ukrainian dance boot on Sunday July 23, the final day of the event and announced on the morning of Monday July 24The Capital Ukrainian Festival in Ottawa is where one can dive into the life, joy and heritage of Ukrainian art, culture and delectable cuisine along the scenic banks of the Rideau Canal in the heart of Ottawa.Friday, July 21– Sunday, July 23rd952 Green Valley Cres. Ottawa, ONUkrainian food village and beer garden, cultural workshops and demonstrations, entertainment and nightlife, church tours and sacred music choirs#OCUF2017 (event) and #WinUkraineTour (at Cobblestone Table)Founded in 2011, Edmonton Canada based Cobblestone Freeway Tours ( http://www.cobblestonefreeway.ca ) offers exceptional, culture-rich adventures that leave travelers with memories to last a lifetime. They specialize in unique, off the beaten path, fun and affordable experiences tailored to a variety of interests. Media outlets such as Travel Channel, Travel Magazine, New York Daily News and Resident Magazine all rate Cobblestone Freeway Tours as the company to trust with your global travel experiences.