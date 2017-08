Pride and Patriotism Dance Across the Floor at Cobblestone Freeway Tours' Independence Day Concert

Contact

-- Cobblestone Freeway Tours, the Canadian with Ukrainian roots cultural tour agency, put on a concert in celebration of Ukraine and Ukrainian culture last week in Kyiv, Ukraine on the country's Independence Day. World of Ukrainians Fest took place August 24at the Pyrohiv Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways of Ukraine from 2-3pm. This comes in on the heels of the sold out International Ukrainian Dance & Culture Festival in Lviv earlier this month which was also co-produced by Cobblestone Freeway Tours.Last week's inaugural event included international Ukrainian dance groups such as Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Club, Sopilka Ukrainian Dance School, Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company and the School of the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers."This festival is a gift to Ukraine from Ukrainians from around the world by showing how no matter where they are in the world they continue to support and love Ukraine, it's culture and its traditions!" said Myroslav Vantukh, artistic director.Honorable guests of the show included soldiers of Team Ukraine of Invictus Games and members of the Ukraine military."Our concert in Kyiv this week was the place to witness and feel the pride of Ukrainians from across the globe. To produce such an event, especially on the date of our nation's independence, was truly special and I am already looking forward to doing this again next year," says Vincent Rees, founder & owner, Cobblestone Freeway Tours.Founded in 2011, Edmonton Canada based Cobblestone Freeway Tours ( http://www.cobblestonefreeway.ca/ ) offers exceptional, culture-rich adventures that leave travelers with memories to last a lifetime. They specialize in unique, off the beaten path, fun and affordable experiences tailored to a variety of interests. Media outlets such as Travel Channel, Travel Magazine, New York Daily News and Resident Magazine all rate Cobblestone Freeway Tours as the company to trust with your global travel experiences.