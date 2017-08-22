 
News By Tag
* Travel
* Ukraine Tours
* Kyiv Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kyiv
  Kyiv
  Ukraine
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Pride and Patriotism Dance Across the Floor at Cobblestone Freeway Tours' Independence Day Concert

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel
Ukraine Tours
Kyiv Events

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine

Subject:
Events

KYIV, Ukraine - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Cobblestone Freeway Tours, the Canadian with Ukrainian roots cultural tour agency, put on a concert in celebration of Ukraine and Ukrainian culture last week in Kyiv, Ukraine on the country's Independence Day.  World of Ukrainians Fest took place August 24th at the Pyrohiv Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways of Ukraine from 2-3pm. This comes in on the heels of the sold out International Ukrainian Dance & Culture Festival in Lviv earlier this month which was also co-produced by Cobblestone Freeway Tours.

Last week's inaugural event included international Ukrainian dance groups such as Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Club, Sopilka Ukrainian Dance School, Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company and the School of the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers.

"This festival is a gift to Ukraine from Ukrainians from around the world by showing how no matter where they are in the world they continue to support and love Ukraine, it's culture and its traditions!" said Myroslav Vantukh, artistic director.

Honorable guests of the show included soldiers of Team Ukraine of Invictus Games and members of the Ukraine military.

"Our concert in Kyiv this week was the place to witness and feel the pride of Ukrainians from across the globe. To produce such an event, especially on the date of our nation's independence, was truly special and I am already looking forward to doing this again next year," says Vincent Rees, founder & owner, Cobblestone Freeway Tours.

ABOUT COBBLESTONE FREEWAY TOURS

Founded in 2011, Edmonton Canada based Cobblestone Freeway Tours (http://www.cobblestonefreeway.ca/) offers exceptional, culture-rich adventures that leave travelers with memories to last a lifetime. They specialize in unique, off the beaten path, fun and affordable experiences tailored to a variety of interests. Media outlets such as Travel Channel, Travel Magazine, New York Daily News and Resident Magazine all rate Cobblestone Freeway Tours as the company to trust with your global travel experiences.

Contact
Natasha Linton
***@outlierpr.com
End
Source:Cobblestone Freeway Tours
Email:***@outlierpr.com
Posted By:***@outlierpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Outlier PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share