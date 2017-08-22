News By Tag
Pride and Patriotism Dance Across the Floor at Cobblestone Freeway Tours' Independence Day Concert
Last week's inaugural event included international Ukrainian dance groups such as Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Club, Sopilka Ukrainian Dance School, Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company and the School of the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers.
"This festival is a gift to Ukraine from Ukrainians from around the world by showing how no matter where they are in the world they continue to support and love Ukraine, it's culture and its traditions!" said Myroslav Vantukh, artistic director.
Honorable guests of the show included soldiers of Team Ukraine of Invictus Games and members of the Ukraine military.
"Our concert in Kyiv this week was the place to witness and feel the pride of Ukrainians from across the globe. To produce such an event, especially on the date of our nation's independence, was truly special and I am already looking forward to doing this again next year," says Vincent Rees, founder & owner, Cobblestone Freeway Tours.
ABOUT COBBLESTONE FREEWAY TOURS
Founded in 2011, Edmonton Canada based Cobblestone Freeway Tours (http://www.cobblestonefreeway.ca/
