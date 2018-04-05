News By Tag
New York Travel Festival announces NYC media pro to speak about heritage travel
Of late, D'Elia has focused her professional attention on this area of growing interest, one that is taking the travel industry by storm, and she is pleased to share what she has learned. Her first of two presentations is an intimate workshop for travel industry professionals on Saturday, April 28, and will take a deep dive on The DNA of Genealogy Tourism. Her second appearance is on Sunday, April 29, at a free, public-facing session entitled Traveling to Find Your Roots.
Valarie D'Elia is no stranger to NY Trav Fest audiences, having presented at previous NY Trav Fests on topics such as Cultural Think Tank and the Evolving Media Landscape: Perspectives on How to Maximize Your Media Interactions.
"Val has been a part of the New York Travel Festival almost as long as I have," says NY Trav Fest Founder and Organizer Roni Weiss. "It has been a great honor to have one of the most recognizable names of the NYC travel world as part of our event every year since 2013. We're excited that she is going to help industry professionals and travelers learn more about the growing niche of heritage travel, a valuable step in encouraging everyone to learn how to explore their own backgrounds."
Details of D'Elia's upcoming New York Travel Festival presentations:
Saturday, April 28th
11:30am - 12:30pm at LMHQ (150 Broadway, 20th Floor)
Title: The DNA of Genealogy Tourism
D'Elia is joined by President and Chief Strategist of MGA Media Group, Maria Andriano.
Guests will learn:
● How to get your company's toe into the DNA game
● How and why this growing segment is taking the travel industry by storm
● How to familiarize yourself with the strategies of DMOs, hotels, tour operators, and cruise lines that are entering the genealogy space
● How to maximize your profits with genealogy travel
Sunday, April 29th
4pm - 5pm at Tenement Museum (103 Orchard St)
Title: Traveling to Find Your Roots
Guests will learn:
● How to start investigating your roots, and the differences between DNA kits
● How to organically plan a roots trip, with the risks and rewards that come along with it
● I will share my insider tips of booking 40 people to my Italian village for an upcoming summer trip. (Definitely get travel insurance, as you'll likely be tripping over old cobblestone streets and, in my case, swatting scorpions out of your suitcase!)
● Learn about how the travel Industry is getting involved in the ancestral travel space, as we will identify those tour operators and DMOs that are taking the lead.
For a complete list of speakers visit:http://nytravfest.com/
Registration is now open for all events taking place from Friday, April 27, through Sunday, April 29.
General Ticket Options
$125 – Friday-Only Ticket (including lunch)
$125 – Saturday-Only Ticket (including lunch)
$200 – Friday and Saturday Ticket (including lunch both days)
For Media
If interested in covering the 2018 New York Travel Festival, please complete the application form at this link to be considered for press credentials:
https://docs.google.com/
About New York Travel Festival
The New York Travel Festival (NY Trav Fest) is a community of travel professionals and professional travelers. Annually, NY Trav Fest's main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), industry members, travel journalists, bloggers, and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our festival but year-round.
