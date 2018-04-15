News By Tag
New York Travel Festival announces popular travel host and journalist emcee for Friday sessions
"Jeannette brings a warmth, professionalism and energy that will make our speakers and attendees feel welcomed and in good hands," says NY Trav Fest Founder and Organizer Roni Weiss. "We are so happy that she has taken time out of her packed schedule to join us, not only to emcee, but to help run a workshop on the modern Latinx traveler during our Saturday program."
The focus of the event on Friday, April 27, is best practices for promoting destinations via partnerships and media, in part through connecting with colleagues and experts. Sessions and speakers for the day include Building Partnerships, with the participation of Jennifer Ackerson (ALON Marketing) and Dena Libner (NYC & Co), and Working with the Media, moderated by
Ruskin International's Philip Ruskin, with panelists Coleman Andrews, Vice President and Editorial Director of TheDailyMeal.com,Pavia Rosati, Co-founder and CEO of Fathom, and Alix Strauss, a contributor and columnist for The New York Times.The location for the Friday sessions is LMHQ – 150 Broadway, 20th Floor. Visit the full Friday schedule at http://nytravfest.com/
On Saturday, April 28, Jeannette will be joined by Kiko Restrepo and Diana Ruano of ALAS Travel Co. to lead a workshop entitled "The Modern Latinx Traveler," which will provide critical insights into this ever-growing demographic.
No stranger to the spotlight, Jeannette comes with over five years of experience on the red carpet. She has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and travel experts such as Anthony Bourdain, Samantha Brown, Pauline Frommer and Rick Steves.
Jeannette's work has appeared in television, magazines and newspapers around the nation. She graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Journalism from Belmont University and UCLA's Professional Producing Program for Film & Television.
Recently, she accepted an assignment to cover travel stories in Spanish for the station Univision-42 Nashville. Jeannette is also a Global Ambassador for Synergy of Empowered Women, Kind Traveler and the Free Wheelchair Mission.
Jeannette's passion for travel has taken her to over 50 countries. Today, she is frequently called upon as a travel expert and an international public speaker around the world.
For a complete list of New York Travel Festival speakers, visit:http://nytravfest.com/
Registration is now open for all events taking place from Friday, April 27, through Sunday, April 29.
General Ticket Options
$125 – Friday-Only Ticket (including lunch)
$125 – Saturday-Only Ticket (including lunch)
$200 – Friday and Saturday Ticket (including lunch both days)
For Media
If interested in covering the 2018 New York Travel Festival, please complete the application form at this link to be considered for press credentials:
https://docs.google.com/
About New York Travel Festival
The New York Travel Festival (NY Trav Fest) is a community of travel professionals and professional travelers. Annually, NY Trav Fest's main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), industry members, travel journalists, bloggers, and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our festival, but year-round.
