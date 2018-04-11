News By Tag
L-Tron Corporation to Exhibit at Law Enforcement Conferences Nationwide
L-Tron Corporation announces their 2018 conference schedule, with plans to travel to several states as well as sponsor a Forensic Photography Training.
The Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference will take place in New York State from May 3-4, 2018. The IAI (International Association for Identification)
The Symposium on Traffic Safety will feature special problems in crash reconstruction and a symposium on impaired driving enforcement. L-Tron's Chuck Grasso, a retired police sergeant, will be speaking on crash and crime scene photography, including how to capture, preserve and present digital evidence files.
L-Tron will have numerous giveaways at each conference, including Amazon Echos, candy, stress heads, pens, and L-Tron swag. L-Tron welcomes positive and negative feedback and product development ideas from the law enforcement community, as all of our equipment is built from your voice, helping us to develop the products officers need. We hope to see you there!
