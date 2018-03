BLOOM - Event for New and Expecting Mothers in Northern Arizona

Contact

--Flagstaff, AZ – Flagstaff Moms Blog (https://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/bloom-2018-event-new-expecting-moms/) presents BLOOM – an event for new and expecting moms. A premier Baby Expo for mothers of Northern Arizona. Participating moms will learn about area resources, receive swag from City Moms Blog Network (http://www.citymomsblog.com/)local and national partners, and connect with other moms."Connecting moms face to face is one of the primary reasonsexists," said Amanda Beda, co-owner and co-founder. "We are thrilled to meet the new and expecting moms in our community, connect them with the best resources and have fun together!"New and expecting mothers must register online prior to this event, and can do so by clicking HERE ( https://www.tickettailor.com/ events/flagstaffmomsblog/ 152038 ) for Tickets. Bloom Flagstaff is brought to you by Title SponsorNew and Expecting EomsBloom: An Event for New and Expecting Moms, presented by Flagstaff Moms Blog2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86004Tickets HERE (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/flagstaffmomsblog/152038)City Moms Blog Network ( http://www.citymomsblog.com/ ) is a fast-growing national network of parenting resource websites. Each of the nearly 80 sites nationwide are owned and operated by a local mom who recruits more local moms to contribute content and offer expertise in all topics associated with motherhood. All City Moms Blog Network (http://www.citymomsblog.com/)site owners are connected to a network of like-minded entrepreneurs running sites across the country. This community of moms, all dedicated to connecting moms in their own cities, work together to make sure each site is successful.Community. Resources. Support.http://www.flagstaffmomsblog.com