BLOOM - Event for New and Expecting Mothers in Northern Arizona
New and Expecting Moms in Flagstaff Invited to BLOOM
BLOOM is a community-driven event hosted by Flagstaff Moms Blog
March 23, 2018
Flagstaff, AZ – Flagstaff Moms Blog (https://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/
"Connecting moms face to face is one of the primary reasons Flagstaff Moms Blog exists," said Amanda Beda, co-owner and co-founder. "We are thrilled to meet the new and expecting moms in our community, connect them with the best resources and have fun together!"
New and expecting mothers must register online prior to this event, and can do so by clicking HERE (https://www.tickettailor.com/
WHO: New and Expecting Eoms
WHAT: Bloom: An Event for New and Expecting Moms, presented by Flagstaff Moms Blog
WHEN: April 14, 2018 10am – 1pm
WHERE: Oakmont: 2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
HOW: Tickets HERE (https://www.tickettailor.com/
City Moms Blog Network (http://www.citymomsblog.com/
Community. Resources. Support.
http://www.flagstaffmomsblog.com
Contact
