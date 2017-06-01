News By Tag
Local Moms Launch Flagstaff Moms Blog
New resource is written for local moms, by local moms. Number one parenting resource in Flagstaff, AZ
With four young children between them, Amanda Beda and Daniella Murphy are passionate about helping other moms discover what's great about raising kids in the High Country. They are striving to make Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/)
"I hope, above all else, moms find Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/
Flagstaff Moms Blogjoins 70 parenting resource websites across the country, through City Moms Blog Network (http://www.citymomsblog.com/
"Flagstaff Moms Blog will not only bring the influence of local information to readers in Flagstaff, but it will be tapped into the assets of 70 mom-focused sites across the country," said Stephanie Flies, City Moms Blog Network (http://citymomsblog.com/)
In the coming days and weeks, Flagstaff-area moms can expect to see posts such as: Best Places to Beat the Heat, The Importance of Making Mom Friends, and tutorial pieces for kid's activities. For more information on becoming a contributor, upcoming events or local parenting information, please visit FlagstaffMomsBlog.com.
A local parenting resource connecting Flagstaff-area moms with information
and parenting perspectives unique to our community.
FlagstaffMomsBlog.com
Contact
Daniella Murphy, Co-Founder, Co-Owner
***@flagstaffmomsblog.com
