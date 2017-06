Local Moms Launch Flagstaff Moms Blog

New resource is written for local moms, by local moms. Number one parenting resource in Flagstaff, AZ

-- Motivated to build a strong community of moms in the Flagstaff area, a pair of local mothers launched Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/)on June 6, 2017. Under the ownership of Amanda Beda and Daniella Murphy, this new resource will serve moms in Flagstaff and Coconino County. Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/)will be the prominent source area moms will turn to for encouragement, information, and connection.With four young children between them, Amanda Beda and Daniella Murphy are passionate about helping other moms discover what's great about raising kids in the High Country. They are striving to make Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/)the "one stop shop" for resources, community guides, events and inspiration. By highlighting local businesses and utilizing local writers, Flagstaff Moms Blog (http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/)will bring a unique viewpoint and sense of community that only a locally-focused site can."I hope, above all else, moms find Flagstaff Moms Blog ( http://flagstaff.citymomsblog.com/ ) useful," said Amanda Beda, Flagstaff Moms Blog Co-Owner & Co-Founder. "I love everything Flagstaff has to offer my family and am thrilled to create a community with other local moms and provide resources that will be helpful to them."Flagstaff Moms Blogjoins 70 parenting resource websites across the country, through City Moms Blog Network ( http://www.citymomsblog.com/ )."Flagstaff Moms Blog will not only bring the influence of local information to readers in Flagstaff, but it will be tapped into the assets of 70 mom-focused sites across the country," said Stephanie Flies, City Moms Blog Network (http://citymomsblog.com/)founder and director. "Amanda and Daniella have caught a fantastic vision for moms in their community and we are ready and excited to support them in this journey with Flagstaff Moms Blog."In the coming days and weeks, Flagstaff-area moms can expect to see posts such as: Best Places to Beat the Heat, The Importance of Making Mom Friends, and tutorial pieces for kid's activities. For more information on becoming a contributor, upcoming events or local parenting information, please visit