National Automotive Company Selects ConvergePoint's Policy and Procedures Office 365 Software
"This project has been a great step forward for all parties involved," said ConvergePoint's Client Relationship Manager Steven Moore. "The client has already seen success in getting their internal processes aligned and more consistent, while ConvergePoint and Microsoft have been able to showcase how well our systems can operate in a very large, complex environment."
With over 175 stores fsbdt throughout the U.S., the Virginia-based Fortune 500 company is changing the way consumers buy and sell automobiles. The company implemented ConvergePoint's Policy Management Software to maintain compliance with their large internal policy & procedure processes.
Founded in 2002, ConvergePoint is the leading compliance management software provider on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. With six products: Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Case Management Software, Safety Management, Incident Tracking, and Conflict of Interest Disclosure Software. ConvergePoint serves healthcare, financial, energy and utilities, manufacturing and retail organizations in more than 35 states across the U.S. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products; please visit www.convergepoint.com.
