ConvergePoint's Policy Management Software Selected by International Public Health Agency

 
HOUSTON - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ConvergePoint, a leading provider of policy management software solutions, proudly announces the addition of an international public health organization to its growing list of clients.

"We're excited to partner with our newest client to improve their current compliance processes with our Policy Management Software," said ConvergePoint's Chief Technology Architect Aju Koshy.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Washington D.C., the international public health agency promotes evidence-based decision-making to improve and promote health as a driver of sustainable development.

ConvergePoint features a suite of turn-key regulatory compliance solutions including Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Investigation Case Management Software and Safety and Incident Management Software on the SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 platforms. Serving healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, financial, energy and utilities, and retail industries, ConvergePoint works with customers across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products, please visit http://www.convergepoint.com.

