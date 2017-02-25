 
Rail Operator Selects ConvergePoint For Contract Management

 
HOUSTON - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ConvergePoint, the leading provider of contract management software solutions on the Microsoft Office 365 platform, is proud to announce that it was selected by a UK High Speed Rail Operator to address its contract  lifecycle management needs.

"With the ConvergePoint Contract Management Office 365 Add-In, our client will be able to easily draft, review, manage and store contracts in one central platform" said ConvergePoint's Client Relations Manager Steven Moore.

The UK High Speed Railway Operation carries international passenger traffic between the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

ConvergePoint features a suite of turn-key regulatory compliance solutions including Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Investigation Case Management Software and Safety and Incident Management Software on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. Serving transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, financial, energy and utilities, and retail industries, ConvergePoint works with customers across the U.S. , Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products, please visit http://www.convergepoint.com.

Click to Share