Iconic Home Improvement and Automotive Repair Company Selects ConvergePoint's Software

Iconic Home Improvement and Automotive Repair Company Selects ConvergePoint's Contract Management Office 365 Software.
 
HOUSTON - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- ConvergePoint, a leading provider of compliance and contract management software solutions, proudly announces the addition of a Tennessee-based manufacturing company to its growing list of clients who have begun using the Contract Management Software on Office 365 (http://www.convergepoint.com/contract-management-software-3/).

"With such a diverse portfolio of cleaning products and unique brands, their contract management process is very complex," said ConvergePoint's Client Relationship Manager Steven Moore. "By providing the tools to customize workflows and internal processes, we were able to help them use their Office 365 platform to more efficiently manage both their buy-side and sell-side contracts."

The Tennessee-headquartered manufacturing company provides industrial and household cleaners and products to ensure safe and healthy homes. The company implemented ConvergePoint's Contract Management Software to help automate fsbdt their contract lifecycle and renewal process for each of their different products.

Founded in 2002, ConvergePoint is the leading compliance management software provider on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. ConvergePoint has six software solutions for Policy Management, Contract Management, Case Management, Safety Management, Incident Tracking, and Conflict of Interest Disclosure. ConvergePoint serves healthcare, financial, energy & utilities, manufacturing and retail organizations in more than 35 states across the U.S. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products; please visit www.convergepoint.com.

Deniece Bushell
Rachel Kmiec
***@convergepoint.com
Email:***@convergepoint.com Email Verified
Tags:Contract Management Software, Home Improvement & Automotive, Office 365
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
