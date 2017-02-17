 
Industry News





Managed Healthcare Company Chooses ConvergePoint's Office 365 Policy Management Add-In

 
HOUSTON - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- ConvergePoint, a leading provider of compliance and policy management software solutions, is happy to announce the addition of a Wisconsin-based managed healthcare company to its growing list of clients who have begun using the Policy Management Add-In on Office 365.

"We're confident that our new healthcare client will streamline their policy management lifecycle with our innovative Office 365 Add-In, and we're excited to see them experience the benefits first-hand," said ConvergePoint's Chief Technology Architect Aju Koshy.

The Wisconsin-based managed healthcare company has over 6,000 members and provides long-term care through Wisconsin's Family Care Program. They currently operate throughout a seventeen-county region.

ConvergePoint is the leading compliance management software provider on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. Featuring a suite of turn-key solutions, including Policy Management Software, Contract Management Software, Investigation Case Management Software and EHS Management Software, ConvergePoint serves healthcare, financial, energy and utilities, manufacturing and retail organizations in more than 35 states across the U.S. ConvergePoint also features Microsoft Office 365 Add-Ins, such as the Policy Management Add-In discussed here. For more information about ConvergePoint and its products, please visit http://www.convergepoint.com.

