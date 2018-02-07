News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Webinar: Fighting Inflammation the Holistic Way
Did you know that natural dental care can improve the whole body?
This is the third in an informative WEBINAR SERIES. Listen to EXPERTS in Biological Dentistry, Naturopathic Medicine and Nutrition explain how to eliminate inflammation and live a pain-free healthy life.
They will discuss how mounting evidence suggests that over time this kind of inflammation sets the foundation for many serious, age-related diseases including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's fsbdt and Parkinson's diseases and what you can do to combat it.
From holistic teeth cleanings, which help prevent infections and improve the overall immunity of the body, to specialized treatments such as non-invasive no-cut gum grafting and safe removal of mercury fillings, the panelists will discuss improving the whole body through natural dental care.
Panelists:
Dr. Gashinsky, DDS, ND, CNC, AIAOMT, IABDM
Dr. Glenn B. Gero, N.D., D.Sc., R.H. (AHG), M.E.S., C.L.C
Fran Horning, RDH, IAOMT, IABDM, AAOSH
Ella Gashinsky, RDA, IAOMT, IABDM, CNC
This free online webinar is on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 7pm-8pm. All are welcome.
The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.
To reserve your spot, go to: https://zoom.us/
Media Contact
Ella Gashinsky
***@drgdds.com
973-379-9080
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse