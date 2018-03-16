 
March 2018





FREE WEBINAR: "My Tooth is Connected to What?" Demystifying Tooth Meridians

How the Meridian Tooth Chart can help you achieve better health.
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Just imagine if someone would tell you that your infected tooth is the cause of your digestive problem, what would you think?

Is it ABSOLUTELY unrelated?

We tend to forget that everything in our body is interconnected. Just think about acupuncture ‐ how does a small needle fix your pain or more extensive problems?

This is the fourth in an informative WEBINAR SERIES.  Listen to the highly anticipated webinar on Tooth Meridians; what they are, what they mean and how do they affect your whole body. Whether you have questions or think its pseudoscience, listen in so you can unravel the myths and misconceptions of this centuries old system.


Speaker:
Dr. Gashinsky, DDS, ND, CNC, AIAOMT, IABDM

Moderator:
Fran fsbdt Horning, RDH, IAOMT, IABDM, AAOSH


This free online webinar is on Thursday April 12,  from 7-8 pm (Eastern Time – US and Canada). All are welcome.

The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.

To reserve your spot, go to:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RHnWCkHZR3C7XM2Q85Frqw

Ella Gashinsky
***@drgdds.com
973-379-9080
Source:The Holistic Dental Center
Email:***@drgdds.com
Posted By:***@drgdds.com Email Verified
Alternative Health, Natural Health, Holistic Health
Health
Millburn - New Jersey - United States
Events
