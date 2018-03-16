News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FREE WEBINAR: "My Tooth is Connected to What?" Demystifying Tooth Meridians
How the Meridian Tooth Chart can help you achieve better health.
Is it ABSOLUTELY unrelated?
We tend to forget that everything in our body is interconnected. Just think about acupuncture ‐ how does a small needle fix your pain or more extensive problems?
This is the fourth in an informative WEBINAR SERIES. Listen to the highly anticipated webinar on Tooth Meridians; what they are, what they mean and how do they affect your whole body. Whether you have questions or think its pseudoscience, listen in so you can unravel the myths and misconceptions of this centuries old system.
Speaker:
Dr. Gashinsky, DDS, ND, CNC, AIAOMT, IABDM
Moderator:
Fran fsbdt Horning, RDH, IAOMT, IABDM, AAOSH
This free online webinar is on Thursday April 12, from 7-8 pm (Eastern Time – US and Canada). All are welcome.
The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.
To reserve your spot, go to:
https://zoom.us/
Media Contact
Ella Gashinsky
***@drgdds.com
973-379-9080
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse