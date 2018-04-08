News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Holistic Dentist Hosts Unique Wellness Event On Natural Allergy Solutions
Do You Suffer From Allergies? Your Dental Wellness Day Matters.
· Itchy eyes?
· Runny nose?
· Red and itchy skin after wearing costume jewelry?
· Candida that won't go away?
If you answered, "Yes" to one or all of the above you need to attend the LIVE event at Holistic Dental Center and find out how "TRUE" Holistic Dentistry combined with Natural Allergy Solutions can enhance your TOTAL BODY WELLNESS!
The tradition of Your Dental Wellness Matters Day continues. Join Speakers Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky, DDS ND AIAOMT, and Debra Nicolosi, RN, Bioenerergetics Practitioner, and the team at Holistic Dental Center for a panel discussion on allergies and addressing them in a HOLISTIC WAY! There will be great info, food and fun!
Speakers:
Dr. Gashinsky DDS ND AIAOMT IABDM
Debra Nicolosi RN, Bioenerergetics Practitioner
This free event is on Saturday, May 12, 2-5 pm, at Holistic Dental Center, 91 Millburn Ave., Millburn NJ 07041. All are welcome.
LIMITED SEATING. RESERVE YOUR SEAT FOR THE EVENT OF THE SEASON!
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/
The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.
Media Contact
Ella Gashinsky
***@drgdds.com
973-379-9080
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse