 
News By Tag
* Alternative Health
* Holistic Health
* Natural Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Millburn
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Holistic Dentist Hosts Unique Wellness Event On Natural Allergy Solutions

Do You Suffer From Allergies? Your Dental Wellness Day Matters.
 
 
YOUR DENTAL WELLNESS MATTERS DAY
YOUR DENTAL WELLNESS MATTERS DAY
MILLBURN, N.J. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Do you have:

·      Itchy eyes?

·      Runny nose?

·      Red and itchy skin after wearing costume jewelry?

·      Candida that won't go away?

If you answered, "Yes" to one or all of the above you need to attend the LIVE event at Holistic Dental Center and find out how "TRUE" Holistic Dentistry combined with Natural Allergy Solutions can enhance your TOTAL BODY WELLNESS!

The tradition of Your Dental Wellness Matters Day continues. Join Speakers Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky, DDS ND AIAOMT, and Debra Nicolosi, RN, Bioenerergetics Practitioner, and the team at Holistic Dental Center for a panel discussion on allergies and addressing them in a HOLISTIC WAY!  There will be great info, food and fun!

Speakers:
Dr. Gashinsky DDS ND AIAOMT IABDM

Debra Nicolosi RN, Bioenerergetics Practitioner

This free event is on Saturday, May 12, 2-5 pm, at Holistic Dental Center, 91 Millburn Ave., Millburn NJ 07041. All are welcome.

LIMITED SEATING. RESERVE YOUR SEAT FOR THE EVENT OF THE SEASON!

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-dental-wellness-matter-day-tickets-44757938198 or call 973-379-9080

The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.

Media Contact
Ella Gashinsky
***@drgdds.com
973-379-9080
End
Source:The Holistic Dental Center
Email:***@drgdds.com
Posted By:***@drgdds.com Email Verified
Tags:Alternative Health, Holistic Health, Natural Health
Industry:Health
Location:Millburn - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Holistic Dental Center of Millburn NJ PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share