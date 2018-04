Holistic Dentist Hosts Unique Wellness Event On Natural Allergy Solutions

Do You Suffer From Allergies? Your Dental Wellness Day Matters.

***@drgdds.com

973-379-9080 Ella Gashinsky973-379-9080

-- Do you have:· Itchy eyes?· Runny nose?· Red and itchy skin after wearing costume jewelry?· Candida that won't go away?If you answered, "Yes" to one or all of the above you need to attend the LIVE event at Holistic Dental Center and find out how "TRUE" Holistic Dentistry combined with Natural Allergy Solutions can enhance your TOTAL BODY WELLNESS!The tradition of Your Dental Wellness Matters Day continues. Join Speakersandand the team at Holistic Dental Center for a panel discussion on allergies and addressing them in a HOLISTIC WAY! There will be great info, food and fun!Speakers:Dr. Gashinsky DDS ND AIAOMT IABDMDebra Nicolosi RN, Bioenerergetics PractitionerThis free event is on Saturday, May 12, 2-5 pm, at Holistic Dental Center, 91 Millburn Ave., Millburn NJ 07041. All are welcome.To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/your-dental- wellness-matter- day-tickets- 44757938198 or call 973-379-9080The Holistic Dental Center in Millburn, New Jersey focuses on performing holistic dental care that is good for the body as well as the teeth and gums.