EdbMails released high performing OST to PST file converter tool
Administrators can export or migrate inaccessible orphaned OST file to PST file and then import to exchange server.
If size of OST file is too big then also this application recover it without any issues. During OST to PST export users can split the OST file into 1GB to 20GB PST files. OST to PST exporter is a brilliant tool to get rid of OST corruption issues and let users to read their offline OST data in Outlook PST file completely without any data loss. Also the user can view all the data of OST file in this application.
Main features:
OST to PST Converter
OST to PST tool helps you to convert OST file to PST file. Extracts all the storage data of OST file such as Inbox mails,drafts, Sent Items, messages with attachment, calendar and contacts etc. And Export OST data into PST format. You can create single PST file for each OST file.
OST To Office 365 Migration
OST to Office 365 Migration helps you to migrate OST storage data to Office 365 user account. You can map mailbox from your OST file to the respective Office 365 user account during OST to Office 365 migration process for Exchange Server recovery. No need of installing Outlook on your computer for office 365 migration.
OST To Live Exchange Migrator
OST to Live Exchange Migrator helps you to migrate OST data to Live Exchange Server with Zero downtime. fsbdt You can map mailbox from your OST file to the respective Live Exchange mailbox account during OST to Live Exchange migration process for Exchange Server recovery. No need of installing Outlook on your computer for office 365 migrations.
Trial version of EdbMails allows you to preview all the user mailboxes with their items. Also you can export to individual PSTs where it will save 30 items from each and every folder. It also Exports appointments contacts, sticky notes, Task etc.
Download free OST to PST converter software, recover OST file and for saving data in desired available file formats. Pay nominal cost for purchasing license of full version of OST to PST converter tool.
More Info-: https://www.edbmails.com/
