EdbMails released a new feature "Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration"

EdbMails added a few new features to the application. which helps you to migrate Office 365 and Live Exchange Servers.

Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration

-- EdbMails is one of the best and leading Exchange Server recovery tool in the entire world. It has added several functions to the tool which can easily migrate to your required Servers.EdbMails allows you to export/Migrate an item from your mailbox into Office 365 directly with new features. Now, you can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration.· Archive Mailbox to Office 365 mailbox Migration· Map Archive Mailbox to Office 365 Archive Mailbox· Export all the Mailbox items· No File Size limitation· Office 365 Authentication· No Outlook DependencyArchive Mailbox EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Archive Mailbox data to Office 365 Archive mailbox account. It also makes possible he Archive Mailbox mapping to Office 365 Archive Mailbox.Map your Archive mailbox from EDB file with that of Office 365 Archive Mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication.This helps you to migrate the data from Archive mailbox EDB mailbox into the various Office 365 Archive Mailbox.You can export all the selected archive mailbox items like, Calendar, contacts, trash etc. It's also supports individual and multiple folders for archive mailbox to office 365 migration.There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected fsbdt mailbox to office 365.You can use our application for login into Office 365 account and enjoy flawless exporting/migration experience.You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.For more info: https://www.edbmails.com 080-41128412