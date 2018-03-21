 
News By Tag
* Free EDB to PST
* Edb To Pst Converter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

EdbMails released a new feature "Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration"

EdbMails added a few new features to the application. which helps you to migrate Office 365 and Live Exchange Servers.
 
 
Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration
Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free EDB to PST
* Edb To Pst Converter

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- EdbMails is one of the best and leading Exchange Server recovery tool in the entire world. It has added several functions to the tool which can easily migrate to your required Servers.

Migrate Archive Folder EDB to Office 365
EdbMails allows you to export/Migrate an item from your mailbox into Office 365 directly with new features. Now, you can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration.

Below New Features added to the EdbMails application for Office 365 Migration
·         Archive Mailbox to Office 365 mailbox Migration
·         Map Archive Mailbox to Office 365 Archive Mailbox
·         Export all the Mailbox items
·         No File Size limitation
·         Office 365 Authentication
·         No Outlook Dependency

Archive Mailbox to Office 365 mailbox Migration: Archive Mailbox EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Archive Mailbox data to Office 365 Archive mailbox account. It also makes possible he Archive Mailbox mapping to Office 365 Archive Mailbox.

Map Archive Mailbox to Office 365 Archive Mailbox: Map your Archive mailbox from EDB file with that of Office 365 Archive Mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication.This helps you to migrate the data from Archive mailbox EDB mailbox into the various Office 365 Archive Mailbox.

Export all the Mailbox items: You can export all the selected archive mailbox items like, Calendar, contacts, trash etc. It's also supports individual and multiple folders for archive mailbox to office 365 migration.

No File Size Limitation: There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected fsbdt mailbox to office 365.

Office 365 Authentication: You can use our application for login into Office 365 account and enjoy flawless exporting/migration experience.

No Outlook Dependency: You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.

For more info: https://www.edbmails.com

Contact
info@edbmails.com
080-41128412

Media Contact
Shifttocloud Software India PVT. Ltd.,
***@edbmails.com
080-41128412
End
Source:Shifttocloud Software India PVT LTD
Email:***@edbmails.com
Tags:Free EDB to PST, Edb To Pst Converter
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018
Exchange Server Recovery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share