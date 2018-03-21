News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EdbMails released a new feature "Migrate Archive Folder to Office 365 Migration"
EdbMails added a few new features to the application. which helps you to migrate Office 365 and Live Exchange Servers.
Migrate Archive Folder EDB to Office 365
EdbMails allows you to export/Migrate an item from your mailbox into Office 365 directly with new features. Now, you can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration.
Below New Features added to the EdbMails application for Office 365 Migration
· Archive Mailbox to Office 365 mailbox Migration
· Map Archive Mailbox to Office 365 Archive Mailbox
· Export all the Mailbox items
· No File Size limitation
· Office 365 Authentication
· No Outlook Dependency
Archive Mailbox to Office 365 mailbox Migration: Archive Mailbox EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Archive Mailbox data to Office 365 Archive mailbox account. It also makes possible he Archive Mailbox mapping to Office 365 Archive Mailbox.
Map Archive Mailbox to Office 365 Archive Mailbox: Map your Archive mailbox from EDB file with that of Office 365 Archive Mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication.This helps you to migrate the data from Archive mailbox EDB mailbox into the various Office 365 Archive Mailbox.
Export all the Mailbox items: You can export all the selected archive mailbox items like, Calendar, contacts, trash etc. It's also supports individual and multiple folders for archive mailbox to office 365 migration.
No File Size Limitation: There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected fsbdt mailbox to office 365.
Office 365 Authentication:
No Outlook Dependency: You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.
For more info: https://www.edbmails.com
Contact
info@edbmails.com
080-41128412
Media Contact
Shifttocloud Software India PVT. Ltd.,
***@edbmails.com
080-41128412
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018