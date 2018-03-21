News By Tag
EdbMails included a new feature "Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365"
EdbMails added new features to Office 365 migration. Public folder EDB to Office 365 and Public Folder Exchange Server Recovery and Migration.
Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365
Now EdbMails allows you to migrate all items of a public folder mailbox into Office 365. Such as Emails, Contacts, Calendars etc. You can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration. Look into the new features as below
Added Features to Office 365 Migration
Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration
Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox
Export all the Mailbox items
No file size limitation
Office 365 Authentication
No Outlook Dependency.
Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration
Public folder EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Exchange EDB data to Office 365. It accelerates / enables the public folder mailbox mapping to Office 365 Public folder mailbox.
Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox
You can map your public folder Exchange EDB mailbox with that of Office 365 Public folder mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication. This benefits you to migrate the data from source mailbox into the corresponding Office 365 Public folder mailbox.
Export all the Mailbox fsbdt items
Here you can export your all the mailbox items like Calendar, Contacts, Journal, Task etc.
No File Size Limitation
There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected mailbox to office 365.
Office 365 Authentication
You can connect office 365 login via EdbMails flawlessly.
No Outlook Dependency
You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.
For more info: https://www.edbmails.com
Media Contact
Shifttocloud Software India PVT. Ltd.,
***@edbmails.com
080-41128412
