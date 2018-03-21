 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

EdbMails included a new feature "Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365"

EdbMails added new features to Office 365 migration. Public folder EDB to Office 365 and Public Folder Exchange Server Recovery and Migration.
 
 
Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365
Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365
 
BENGALURU, India - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- EdbMails is one of the best and leading Exchange Server recovery tool in the entire world. It has added several functions to the tool which can easily migrate to your required Servers.

Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365

Now EdbMails allows you to migrate all items of a public folder mailbox into Office 365. Such as Emails, Contacts, Calendars etc. You can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration. Look into the new features as below

Added Features to Office 365 Migration

 Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration
  Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox
  Export all the Mailbox items
  No file size limitation
  Office 365 Authentication
  No Outlook Dependency.

Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration

Public folder EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Exchange EDB data to Office 365. It accelerates / enables the public folder mailbox mapping to Office 365 Public folder mailbox.

Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox
You can map your public folder Exchange EDB mailbox with that of Office 365 Public folder mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication. This benefits you to migrate the data from source mailbox into the corresponding Office 365 Public folder mailbox.

Export all the Mailbox items
Here you can export your all the mailbox items like Calendar, Contacts, Journal, Task etc.

No File Size Limitation
There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected mailbox to office 365.

Office 365 Authentication
You can connect office 365 login via EdbMails flawlessly.

No Outlook Dependency
You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.

For more info: https://www.edbmails.com

Media Contact
Shifttocloud Software India PVT. Ltd.,
***@edbmails.com
080-41128412
End
Source:Shifttocloud Software India PVT LTD
Email:***@edbmails.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018
