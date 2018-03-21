EdbMails included a new feature "Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365"

EdbMails added new features to Office 365 migration. Public folder EDB to Office 365 and Public Folder Exchange Server Recovery and Migration.

* Features BENGALURU, India - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- EdbMails is one of the best and leading Exchange Server recovery tool in the entire world. It has added several functions to the tool which can easily migrate to your required Servers.



Migrate Public Folder EDB to Office 365



Now EdbMails allows you to migrate all items of a public folder mailbox into Office 365. Such as Emails, Contacts, Calendars etc. You can also select individual or multiple folders for public folder to Office 365 migration. Look into the new features as below



Added Features to Office 365 Migration



Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration

Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox

Export all the Mailbox items

No file size limitation

Office 365 Authentication

No Outlook Dependency.



Public Folder EDB to Office 365 Migration



Public folder EDB to Office 365 Migrator will migrate all the Exchange EDB data to Office 365. It accelerates / enables the public folder mailbox mapping to Office 365 Public folder mailbox.



Map Mailbox to Public Folder Mailbox

You can map your public folder Exchange EDB mailbox with that of Office 365 Public folder mailbox using simple Office 365 authentication. This benefits you to migrate the data from source mailbox into the corresponding Office 365 Public folder mailbox.



Export all the Mailbox fsbdt items

Here you can export your all the mailbox items like Calendar, Contacts, Journal, Task etc.



No File Size Limitation

There will be no limitations while exporting mails from selected mailbox to office 365.



Office 365 Authentication

You can connect office 365 login via EdbMails flawlessly.



No Outlook Dependency

You can recover and migrate exchange server EDB file to Office 365 without installing outlook on your System. The EdbMails application is designed to work without outlook adjunct for Office Exchange Server Recovery and migration.



