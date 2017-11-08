EdbMails Launches EDB to PST converter Version 3.2.0.24

 
REHOBOTH, Del. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A tool to extract user mailboxes as PST files from Online and Offline Exchange EDB Files

EdbMails (https://www.edbmails.com/) (www.edbmails.com) A well acclaimed name in Exchange server recovery products and services. Today announced the release of EdbMails EDB to PST Converter - version 3.2.0.24; Software that converts MS Exchange database(EDB) files to Outlook Data Files (PST) in Offline mode.

EdbMails – EDB to PST Converter is a must required handy tool for every MS Exchange administrator. Exchange users, legal, corporate, investigation, top management, and law enforcement agencies require this Exchange recovery software.

EdbMails can even open corrupted or damaged Edb file. Where these files are not supported by Exchange server to mount. To extract the email data to Outlook PST formats you can use EdbMails Application. Also you can filter data by date wise, subject wise or any of folders can be exported to PST Files.

EdbMails is a unique EDB to PST Exchange Server Recovery solution. It's an EDB to PST Conversion utility which facilitates granular / brick-level Exchange Server Recovery with EDB to PST Conversion. EDB to PST Converter repairs corrupt or damaged Exchange EDB files and restores the mailboxes into Outlook PST file. You can easily view Mailbox data from the PST files using MS Outlook application. It supports MS Exchange Server Recovery for 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013 corrupt and unmounted database. EDB to PST Converter tool helps you to recover mails, images, attachments, drafts, calendar, journals, wcj appointments, tasks, notes, etc. from the damaged EDB files.

Performance improvement

·  OST Export Fine-tuning
·  Office 365 Migration GUI enhancements
·  Live Exchange server Migration GUI enhancements
·  Other minor fine tuning

The tool is now available for immediate download (https://www.edbmails.com/pages/download.html) trail and allows you to preview the converted files. It can be purchased online at price point of $199 for personal edition, $249 for Corporate edition and for Technical edition $299.

About Shifttocloud

The management at Shifttocloud is mainly involved into planning, leading & coordinating activities. The team has vast experience in managing & delivering IT solutions to businesses of all sizes & across varied industries. We boast of a strong team that has a thorough understanding of the industry and it's needs & has proven expertise when it comes to development, product support and maintenance & quality. we are always willing to change our processes to suit our customer needs. We constantly strive towards building long term relationships.

Contact
EdbMails - info@edbmails.com
(302) 416-3056
***@edbmails.com
End
Source:Shifttocloud Software India PVT Ltd
Email:***@edbmails.com
Tags:Edb To Pst, Ost To Pst, Pst Repair Tool
Industry:Software
Location:Rehoboth - Delaware - United States
Subject:Products
