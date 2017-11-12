 
O'LYN Roofing Holds Holiday Food Drive to Help Families in Need

O'LYN Roofing is proud to announce the success of their annual food drive, benefiting the Norwood Food Pantry.
 
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- O'LYN Roofing is proud to announce the success of their annual food drive! Every year in November, O'LYN holds a drive to help the Norwood Food Pantry and this year's drive was another raving success! This food drive helps to kick off the holiday season at O'LYN and marks the beginning of many charitable programs that O'LYN will take part in over the course of the 2017 holiday season. A company-wide email is sent out at the end of October, letting employees know that the drive will be taking place again, what items they should bring in and when the deadline for donations is. This is O'LYN's sixth year holding a Thanksgiving food drive and each year is more successful than the next. By the collection deadline on Monday 11/13, O'LYN's collection box was overflowing with donations.

         Two of O'LYN's employees dropped off the goods on Thursday 11/16 at the Norwood Food Pantry and they said it was a wonderful experience; the volunteers at the food pantry were so grateful for the generous donations that it really helped wcj to reinforce why food drives and charitable giving events are so important. "The holiday season is such a busy time and it can be easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all" says Linda Olen, President of O'LYN Roofing "That is why we host this food drive year after year, because we feel like it helps to refocus everyone on what is truly important".

O'LYN Roofing would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful start to the holiday season! If you would like to donate to the Norwood Food Pantry it is not too late! They are still accepting nonperishable food donations and are open Saturday morning from 8:30am to 11am. For more information about the Norwood Food Pantry and how you can donate this holiday season, please visit: www.norwoodpantry.org.

About O'LYN Roofing: O'LYN Roofing has been in business for 43 years and has been the premier residential roofing company in Massachusetts. Known as the 'Victorian Specialists', they have cultivated a reputation for excellence in these and other types of roofing, making homes look and perform at their best. O'LYN favors 'green' options that will give homeowners a long-lasting, sustainable roof while also doing their part for the environment.

