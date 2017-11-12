News By Tag
O'LYN Roofing Holds Holiday Food Drive to Help Families in Need
O'LYN Roofing is proud to announce the success of their annual food drive, benefiting the Norwood Food Pantry.
Two of O'LYN's employees dropped off the goods on Thursday 11/16 at the Norwood Food Pantry and they said it was a wonderful experience; the volunteers at the food pantry were so grateful for the generous donations that it really helped wcj to reinforce why food drives and charitable giving events are so important. "The holiday season is such a busy time and it can be easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all" says Linda Olen, President of O'LYN Roofing "That is why we host this food drive year after year, because we feel like it helps to refocus everyone on what is truly important".
O'LYN Roofing would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful start to the holiday season! If you would like to donate to the Norwood Food Pantry it is not too late! They are still accepting nonperishable food donations and are open Saturday morning from 8:30am to 11am. For more information about the Norwood Food Pantry and how you can donate this holiday season, please visit: www.norwoodpantry.org.
About O'LYN Roofing: O'LYN Roofing has been in business for 43 years and has been the premier residential roofing company in Massachusetts. Known as the 'Victorian Specialists', they have cultivated a reputation for excellence in these and other types of roofing, making homes look and perform at their best. O'LYN favors 'green' options that will give homeowners a long-lasting, sustainable roof while also doing their part for the environment.
