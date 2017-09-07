News By Tag
O'LYN Roofing Executive Team to Attend Best of Success Conference
O'LYN Roofing is excited to announce that members of its executive team will be attending the 13th Annual Best of Success Conference in Tucson, AZ next week.
"We look forward to this conference every year because of the variety of topics that are discussed and the invaluable industry insight we can gain from them" said Michael Olen, owner of O'LYN Roofing. The conference agenda looks diverse covering everything from reputation management to new technology in the industry, as well as some of the challenges that many in the industry are facing today. Some of the subjects that will be covered at this year's conference are: "How to Build a Local Brand", "Insights from Google that will Change your Online Strategy", "The Ultimate Closers Roadmap Revealed" and "Drones for the Roofing Industry", to name a few. This year, for the first time ever, there will be select sessions that will be broadcast live from the conference, so those who aren't able to attend can still participate from their home/office.
The roofing industry is constantly changing and just because O'LYN has been in business for over 40 years doesn't mean they're going to become complacent. "The way we stay on top as one of the best in the industry, is by attending conferences such as Best of Success and constantly pushing wcj ourselves to learn and grow with the times" says Michael Olen. The O'LYN team is looking forward to getting as much out of the conference as possible; exchanging ideas with other industry leaders and becoming more educated about the opportunities and challenges facing the roofing industry today.
About O'LYN Roofing: With 40 years of experience in the roofing industry, O'LYN Roofing is the local expert for the Greater Boston area. Known as the "Victorian Specialists"
To learn more about the Best of Success Conference, please visit: http://www.bestofsuccessconference.com
To learn more about O'LYN Roofing, please visit: www.olynroofing.com
