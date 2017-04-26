News By Tag
O'LYN Roofing to host the 5th Annual Tom Olen Memorial Golf Tournament
O'LYN Roofing announced today that it will host the 5th Annual Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing. This year the event will take place on Thursday, June 15th, at the Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton, MA.
"The annual tournament is always a great day and this year will be no different" said Michael Olen, founder of the Tom Olen Memorial Fund and brother of Tom Olen. "We are looking forward to another great turnout and hope that our neighbors and friends will contribute to help us fight this terrible disease that affects so many of our loved ones."
Participation in the outing includes a full day at the golf course, a Tom Olen Memorial golf shirt, and a complimentary continental breakfast as well as steak tip dinner. There will also be a wide variety of competitions and raffles throughout the day, so participants will have plenty of chances to win both on and off the golf course. For those interested in being a part of our event, we have various entry and sponsorship options to fit every budget and this year we are also introducing some exclusive sponsorship packages to provide a larger variety of opportunities.
All of the proceeds from the golf outing are used to support cancer research organizations, financially assist families struggling with cancer, and persons in need of organ transplants. The tournament is held in honor of long-time employee and resident of the Neponset Valley community, Tom Olen, who passed away from cancer in 2010.
In previous years, our golf tournament has attracted hundreds of attendees and sponsors. With generous contributions from local businesses who provided us with exciting raffle items, we have raised tens of thousands of dollars and made direct impacts on the lives of families in our community. We are asking for the continued generosity of the local business community to help ensure the success of this year's event.
In addition to the golf outing, O'LYN also announced that it was now accepting applications for the 2017 Tom Olen Memorial Fund Scholarship. The aim of this scholarship is to offer financial support towards college expenses to a graduating senior who has been directly affected by cancer. Once again, we are offering one $5,000.00 scholarship. We are looking to help a student who wants to make a positive impact on the world. The scholarship committee will select a recipient based on several factors including, but not limited to, financial need, medical hardship, dedication to community service, commitment to educational and professional goals, personality, creativity, and a testimony to his or her eligibility for this scholarship.
We look forward to this next Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing and will be striving to exceed the past events' achievements. We invite the public to be part of it and see for themselves all the great people and effort that go in to helping those who struggle to overcome some of the most difficult challenges in life.
If you would like to participate, sponsor, or simply learn more about the tournament or scholarship please visit: http://www.olynroofing.com/
