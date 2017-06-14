News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
$10,000 raise at the 5th Annual Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing
O'LYN Roofing held the 5th Annual Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing at Brookmeadow Country Club. Over $10,000 of funds were raised and will go directly to beneficiaries of the Tom Olen Memorial Fund.
The event was started in 2013 to honor Tom Olen's legacy. Tom Olen was a long-time employee and friend of O'LYN who passed away from cancer in 2010.
The Outing included a full day of golf, a Steak-Tip Dinner, and a raffle. This year, 70 golfers and 96 dinner attendees attended the event. "We are very grateful to have had such a great turnout at the 5th Annual Tournament", said Linda Olen, President of O'LYN Roofing and sister-in-law to Tom Olen. "With all contributions from sponsors and players, we were able to raise over $10,000 in funds that will go directly to beneficiaries of the Tom Olen Memorial Fund. We will be able to make such a positive impact in our community because of the support we have received and we could not be happier!"
All of the proceeds from the golf outing will be donated to cancer research organizations and financially assisting families struggling with cancer or persons in need of organ transplants. This year's scholarship recipient was James Daley, who has been attending Merrimack College this past year.
"We would like to thank our customers, neighbors and friends for assisting us in fighting this disease that affects so many of our loved ones," said Michael Olen, founder of The Tom Olen Fund and brother of Tom Olen. "It means so much to us to make a difference and help fight cancer, and we hope to continue to do so."
To learn more about the event or to join us next year, contact Tanya Bligh, Event Coordinator, at tomolenfund@
About O'LYN
O'LYN Roofing is a local roofing company in Norwood, MA that has been serving the Greater Boston and MetroWest communities for over 40 years. They are one of the only distinguished Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors in the area, known for their excellent craftsmanship and customer service.
To learn more about O'LYN Roofing, visit their website at www.olynroofing.com.
For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Brianna Mello at briannam@olynroofing.com.
Contact
Brianna Mello
***@olynroofing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse